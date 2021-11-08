Impressive "Not My Job" Moments From Masters Of Negligence
If only we could all be so inspired to measure once and not even cut, to never read the directions, and treat...cheezburger.com
If only we could all be so inspired to measure once and not even cut, to never read the directions, and treat...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 6