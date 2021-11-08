Impressive "Not My Job" Moments From Masters Of Negligence

This was my first time trying out something like this. I took this last September in the North Carolina mountains. I just recently purchased the new Sigma 150-600mm and was playing around with it during a camping trip. This is made up of two separate photos. One for the leaves and one for the moon. I'm looking forward to trying out some more photos like this in the future. Would love to know what you think.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 DAYS AGO