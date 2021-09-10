CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

With More Teens Entering Workforce, Which Apps Can Help Them Manage Money?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago

One of the big stories to come out of the current labor shortage in the United States is the number of teenagers who have been recruited into the working world. As previously reported by GOBankingRates , nearly six million Americans between the ages of 16 and 19 are leveraging a shortage of adult workers to find jobs this summer .

See: Gen Z Teens Exceed Past Generations in Financial Literacy
Find: Teens Are Sinking Their Money Into Stocks and Crypto…What Basic Investing Principles Can Parents Use to Guide Them?

Teens accounted for 36% of recent hires in June, according to a survey from Gusto , a payroll and employee benefits platform. That’s well above the median of 10% during the same period from 2017 to 2019.

Fewer teens are out of work this summer than at any time over the previous six decades -- and many are commanding competitive pay and even bonuses. The Gusto survey found that wages paid to teens have risen 13% in recent months. For that, they can thank additional bargaining power in a labor market that continues to reel from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

See: Teens Today Are Aware of Investing Because of Social Media
Find: Teen Budgeting App Gets $100 Million Investment from Will Smith, Jared Leto

This is the strongest labor market for teens since the Great Recession, according to Plaid, a data network that powers tools designed to help people live healthier financial lives. The company works with thousands of digital finance companies and banks to simplify the process of connecting financial accounts to apps and services, from banking and payments to loans and investing. Plaid’s network covers 11,000 financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe.

“Fintech has helped increase the number of services available to populations that have been underserved by the traditional financial system,” Plaid spokesperson Kevin Young said in a statement. “Teens are a great example of this. The new teen-focused digital finance tools provide mobile-first experiences young people expect, can help them build credit responsibly and give parents tools to help their children along the way.”

If you have a teenager who just entered the workforce -- or you are a teen with a new job -- keep reading to learn about some of the apps designed to help teens put their wages to the best use.

Weigh In on What Should Teens Be Saving For: College vs. Retirement Poll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xc5Gc_0aykKDtI00

Step

Step is a free digital banking app and Visa card that helps teens build credit and allows parents to send them funds from their phones.

  • Fees: None
  • Launched: 2018
  • Enterprise base: Palo Alto, California
  • Founders: CJ MacDonald, Alexey Kalinichenko

Check Out: Teens Think They’ll Still Need to Rely on You for Money in Their 30s — 3 Ways to Change That

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gG3n8_0aykKDtI00

Goalsetter

Goalsetter is a debit card and savings app that uses games, memes and pop culture to teach teens good spending habits and help them save for goals.

  • Fees: Any monthly payment you think is fair for Goalsetter and Cashola card; $1.30 plus 2.9% to send GoalCard
  • Launched: 2015
  • Enterprise base: New York, New York
  • Founder/CEO: Tanya Van Court

Consider: Investing Apps for Teens -- Educational or Risky?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB6LG_0aykKDtI00

Greenlight

Greenlight pairs an app and debit card to help teens earn money through chores, set savings goals and invest. Parents can set controls and get notifications when their kids spend money.

  • Fees: Basic plan, $4.99 per month including up to five debit cards; Max plan with investment platform, $9.98 per month; first month free
  • Launched: 2014
  • Enterprise base: Atlanta, Georgia
  • CEO/Co-Founder: Timothy Sheehan

Find Out: How to Make Money as a Teen in 2021 -- 22 Best Gigs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvG5B_0aykKDtI00

Current

Current offers a bank account and debit card that allows parents to transfer money, receive notifications on teen spending, set spending limits and block merchants.

  • Fees: $36 per year
  • Launched: 2015
  • Enterprise base: New York, New York
  • CEO: Stuart Sopp

Read: Skip the Check — Send Crypto for Your Grandkid’s Next Birthday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7ODZ_0aykKDtI00

Learn and Earn

With this app, teens can take courses and, as a reward, receive money from sponsors and parents that is then invested into stocks, ETFs and fractional shares.

  • $1 per month basic course fee charged after teen has earned more than $5 from completing courses
  • Launched: 2020
  • Enterprise base: Newport Beach, California
  • CEO: Michael Gleason

Keep Reading: Acorns, WeBull and More Apps Teens Can Use To Invest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AoNqH_0aykKDtI00

Verizon's Family Money

Verizon's Family Money app and prepaid debit card lets parents monitor teen spending, set up allowances, pay for chores, view purchases, lock cards when needed and set spending limits.

  • Fees: $5.99 monthly for up to five kids after 30-day free trial
  • Launched: 2021
  • Enterprise base: Basking Ridge, New Jersey
  • Verizon CEO: Hans Vestberg

Check Out: Teens Think They’ll Still Need to Rely on You for Money in Their 30s — 3 Ways to Change That

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ie2Rm_0aykKDtI00

Copper

The Copper app, bank account and debit card provide teens with lessons on budgeting and saving, allow for automated allowance payments and help parents monitor spending with live alerts.

  • Fees: None
  • Launched: 2019
  • Enterprise base: Seattle, Washington
  • CEO/Co-Founder: Eddie Behringer
  • Co-Founder: Stefan Berglund

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : With More Teens Entering Workforce, Which Apps Can Help Them Manage Money?

Comments / 1

Related
money.com

Companies Are So Desperate to Fill Jobs They're Getting Rid of Drug Tests

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages, flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing. In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm...
HEALTH
CBS DFW

DFW Area Teens Launch App To Help Seniors With Alzheimer’s And Dementia

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A catchy commercial jingle can root itself in your brain. Decades later, it can also help you recall memories of years gone by. “Usually when people think about the past they don’t think about the smaller details that really define that era,” said Rithvik Ganesh, a senior at Plano West High School. He and Vedant Tapiavala, a senior at Dallas ISD’s School for the Gifted and Talented, are tapping into that nostalgia from decades past to help seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia. “There’s a lot of benefits to reminiscing just for seniors in general, but especially those who suffer from Alzheimer’s...
CELL PHONES
apppicker.com

Which Company Is An Expert In App Development?

First, let's define app development. App development is the process of creating an app for a mobile device like a smartphone or tablet. 1. The app takes too long to load (slow) 2. No responsiveness on touch screens (jumpy) 3. Incorrect layout and display size (wrong) 4. App crashes all...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
ceoworld.biz

Remote Control: How to successfully manage a distributed workforce

Just like the phone replaced the telegraph, television supplanted radio, and the Internet changed everything, the remote worker trend that skyrocketed during the pandemic is poised to change the world of work forever. In 2020 companies had to move quickly and adapt to remote working on the fly. Even without...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Vestberg
Person
Jared Leto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Americans#Gusto#Plaid#Fintech#Visa#Cashola#Goalcard#Family Money Verizon
CNET

Which restaurants require COVID vaccination proof? The Yelp app can tell you

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. To combat the coronavirus delta variant, a new plan from President Joe Biden will require federal employees and contractors, health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities, as well as employees of businesses with over 100 workers to be vaccinated and get tested weekly.
RESTAURANTS
staradvertiser.com

Social Security program helps seniors manage their money

Dear Savvy Senior: Does Social Security offer any special help to beneficiaries who struggle managing their benefits? My aunt, who has no children, has dementia and struggles keeping up with her bills and other financial duties. — Inquiring Niece. Dear Inquiring: Yes, Social Security actually has a little-known program called...
ECONOMY
CIO

Managers Are Being Left Behind. No-Code Solutions Can Help.

At many organizations, managers of people, projects, processes, and programs haven’t benefited much from the last three decades of rapid technological innovation. To gain visibility into workflows and progress on work being done across their teams, they often resort to age-old tools like spreadsheets, email, and virtual meetings. This approach...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Jobs
helpnetsecurity.com

ForgeRock Autonomous Identity helps enterprises reduce risk and manage workforce access

ForgeRock announced the availability of its latest version of ForgeRock Autonomous Identity designed to help enterprises reduce risk and more efficiently manage workforce access. The company’s AI-driven approach to identity governance and administration (IGA) offers new capabilities to help teams heighten security by avoiding excessive access permissions and eliminating orphaned user accounts — both prime targets for external attackers and insider threats.
SOFTWARE
Washington Post

My union supports covid-19 vaccine mandates. We can help make them fair and efficient.

Sara Nelson is international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. I’ve been asked that question countless times. The answer is yes. But more important, unions have an active role to play in getting people around the world vaccinated against covid-19 and making sure mandates are implemented as smoothly and as fairly as possible.
INDUSTRY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy