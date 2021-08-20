Latest updates on wildfires burning in Washington, North Idaho

Wildfire season is underway in both Washington and Idaho.

There are more than a dozen fires burning in Eastern and Central Washington, Idaho and Montana.

The Pacific Northwest is no stranger to catastrophic events. More than 800,000 acres burned in 2020's deadly wildfire season. Fire officials believe his year may be significantly worse.

Here is a running list of wildfires burning in Washington and Idaho:

Washington

Corkscrew Fire

Location: North of Corkscrew Canyon and State Highway 231

North of Corkscrew Canyon and State Highway 231 Size: 15,019 acres

15,019 acres Containment: 14%

14% Cause: Under investigation

Under investigation Evacuations: Level 3 evacuations are in place for the area of Airport Way to Olsen Road to Casberg-Burroughs Road. A Level 3 is also in place for the area of SR231/Sanctuary Way to Bald Mountain to Scotts Valley Road and Corkscrew Canyon. People in these areas should get out now. Level 2 evacuations are in place for the area of Ford to Kurt's Corner to the north end of Reservation road. People in these areas should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Highway 231 at Ford and Hidden Road (1 mile south of Springdale); Rail Canyon Road; McAlister Road and Scott’s Valley Road (at intersection with Burrows). Shelter info: A temporary Red Cross shelter is set up at Mary Walker High School. The Springdale Rodeo Grounds and the Chewelah Veterinary Clinic are available for animals that need to be evacuated. On the Spokane Reservation, the Wellpinit Middle/High School has been opened up for evacuees as well.

Green Ridge Fire

Location: Green Ridge area, 30 miles east of Walla Walla.

Green Ridge area, 30 miles east of Walla Walla. Size: 39,235 Acres

39,235 Acres Containment: 31%

31% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: A Level 3 evacuation (Leave now) notice for the following areas: Northwest corner of the Columbia and Garfield County border south to the Tucannon River Trail. Diagonally to the southeast along the Tucannon River Trail and north along the bear creek trail to the intersection of the 40 road. This will continue north on the westside of the 42 road to Pataha Spur Rd in the area of Iron Springs. Around the 040 road to the 4016 road, following the 4016 road to the 40 road and north to the forest boundary. •To include the Stentz Spring and Clear Water communities. A Level 2 evacuation (Be ready to leave) notice for the following areas: Starting from the northwest area of the Columbia County line on the Blind Grade Road extending south to Umatilla National Forest boundary east to the Baker Pond Campground. South on the 40 road to the 4016 road, 4016 road around to 040 Road to 42 Road. Continues south on the eastside of the 42 Road to Lickford Road (41 Road) and northeast to Asotin County line. North on the county line to Knotgrass Ridge Road west to include Kimble Road area. Kimble Road west to the Highway 128 going northeast to Bosley Grade Road. Bosley Grade Road to Mountain Road continuing to the intersection of Lineville Ridge Road to the Columbia County line. This includes the Stentz Springs, Rose Spring and Baker Pond communities. A Level 3 evacuation notice for the following areas: Beginning at the north Umatilla National Forest boundary, from Tucker Road to the Garfield County line boundary. The west side continues to follow the west forest boundary south to where Walla Walla Rd and N Touche Road intersect, diagonal to Midway Campground at Skyline Drive. It will continue east through the Horse Ridge Trail to the Garfield County line. A Level II evacuation notice has also been issued for the following areas: Everything northwest of Chase Mountain to where Walla Walla Rd and N Touche Road intersect within Umatilla National Forest boundary. A Level I evacuation notice for the following areas: North of the Umatilla National Forest boundary following the Maloney Mountain Road turning into Hartsock Grade Road and follows east and south around the Garfield County Line back to the forest boundary.

Portions of the Pomeroy Ranger District and the Walla Walla Ranger District remain closed. Shelter info: None

Summit Trail Fire

Location: 17 miles West of Inchelium

17 miles West of Inchelium Size: 45,881 Acres

45,881 Acres Containment: 37%

37% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Level 3 (Red “Go” – Leave Immediately!): Residences along Spring Creek Road and Barnaby Creek Road. Residences from LaFleur Meadows, including Hall Creek Road south of Bear Springs Road to Lynx Creek Road’s junction with Hall Creek Road. Intersection of BIA Road 1053 and Lynx Creek Road east to the intersection with Hall Creek Road. · Level 2 (Yellow “Get Set”): Residences along the Inchelium Highway from Inchelium to Highway 20. Twin Lakes area and structures along Bridge Creek Road. Level 1 (Green – “Get Ready”): East of Seyler Valley Road to Gwen Mine Road and Cobb Creek Road.

Sitdown Creek Road is closed at County Highway 99. Some recreation and parking areas may be closed to public access. Expect delays and please use caution when driving as firefighters will be working along the road. Shelter info: Inchelium Longhouse and Community Center – 9 Community Loop, Inchelium,Washington (509) 936-2919.

Whitmore Fire

Location: 14 miles west of Nespelem

14 miles west of Nespelem Size: 58,280 Acres

58,280 Acres Containment: 75%

75% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: All evacuations are lifted.

All evacuations are lifted. Closures: None

None Shelter info: Paschal Sherman Indian School 169 North End Omak Lake Rd, Omak, WA 98841. Take animals to the Nespelem Rodeo Grounds, Schoolhouse Loop Road, Nespelem, WA.

Walker Creek Fire

Location: 1.5 miles SE of Lake Bonaparte

1.5 miles SE of Lake Bonaparte Size: 23,240 Acres

23,240 Acres Containment: 3%

3% Cause: Under investigation

Under investigation Evacuations: Level 3 Evacuations Remain in Effect for Spur and Walker Creek Fire Areas

Level 3 Evacuations Remain in Effect for Spur and Walker Creek Fire Areas Closures: None

None Shelter info: An Evacuation Center has been opened at the Holy Rosary Parrish Hall in Tonasket by the Red Cross.

Cedar Creek Fire

Location: Okanogan County near Mazama

Okanogan County near Mazama Size: 55,026 Acres

55,026 Acres Containment: 55%

55% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: The community of Mazama (west) remains at a Level 1 evacuation status.

The community of Mazama (west) remains at a Level 1 evacuation status. Closures: Bitterroot Lane, Daisy Place, Elbow Coulee Road, Lodgepole Drive, Long Leaf Lane, Mugo Road, North Blackjack Road, Nighthawk Ridge Road, Pond Road, Pumphouse Road, Red pine Cr, Rocky Top Rd, Rodeo Drive, South Blackjack, Short Leaf Road, Sugar Pine Road, Summer Road, Timber Creek Lane, Umbrella Road, Whitebark Lane and Yellow Leaf Road.

Cub Creek 2 Fire

Location: 5 miles north of Winthrop

5 miles north of Winthrop Size: 69,903 Acres

69,903 Acres Containment: 65%

65% Cause: Undetermined

Undetermined Evacuations: Click here for a map of evacuation areas

Closures: A Forest Area Emergency Closure has been issued by the Okanogan- Wenatchee National Forest which closes the use of multiple roads, campgrounds, and trails.

There is a stand-by shelter located at the Methow Valley Elementary School in the Eagle Gymnasium. Structure loss and injuries: 3 structures burned

Idaho

Bedrock Fire

Location: North of Lenore in the Bedrock Creek Drainage

North of Lenore in the Bedrock Creek Drainage Size: 11,205 acres

11,205 acres Containment: 95 %

% Cause: Under investigation

Under investigation Evacuations: All evacuations have been transitioned to “Ready” status.

All evacuations have been transitioned to “Ready” status. Road closures: None

None Shelter info: American Red Cross Contact: 1-800-272-6668First Baptist Church -currently on standby. Call the Red Cross to activate if citizens have shelter needs.

- 291 118th St Orofino, Idaho

- Southwick Bible Church 40192 Southwick Rd Southwick, Idaho

- Lenore Community Center 37950 US Highway 12 Lenore, Idaho

- Nez Perce Tribal Members displaced by the Fire can call: Aaron Miles 208-791-7545

Dixie Jumbo Fire

Location: 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie

40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie Size: 43,430 acres

43,430 acres Containment: 63%

63% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Evacuation orders lifted

Evacuation orders lifted Road closures: Dixie road is open intermittently at this time. The fire is approximately 200 feet from the road and if it gets to the road, the road will be closed until further notice. A portion of the Red River Ranger District and portions of several other ranger districts of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are under closure.

None Structure loss and injuries: None

Trestle Creek Complex Fire

Location: 7 miles north of Hope, Idaho

7 miles north of Hope, Idaho Size: 6,180 Acres

6,180 Acres Containment: 5%

5% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Level one "get ready" status: Stove Rd, Lewiston Trail, Little Flume Creek Road, the 2000 through 4000 block of Flume Creek Rd, all of Early Breakfast Creek Rd, Cross Mountain Road from Flume Creek Rd to Stove Road.

Level one "get ready" status: Stove Rd, Lewiston Trail, Little Flume Creek Road, the 2000 through 4000 block of Flume Creek Rd, all of Early Breakfast Creek Rd, Cross Mountain Road from Flume Creek Rd to Stove Road. Road closures: From the Bonner County Sheriff's Office: Trestle Creek Rd, Trestle Creek Lane & Star Ridge down to Highway 200, may immediately return home. These locations are now in the pre-evacuation "SET" status. Road Closure remains in effect. Only homeowners are allowed access.

None Structure loss and injuries: 2 injuries

Cougar Rock Complex Fire

Location: 17 miles Northeast of Elk River, ID

17 miles Northeast of Elk River, ID Size: 8,411 acres; 11 total fires in complex

8,411 acres; 11 total fires in complex Containment: 53%

53% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: None

None Closures: There is a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for the air space over the fires to lessen impacts to local aviation operators. Clearwater County Sheriff has issued two closures for firefighters and public safety: Granddad Bridge on the Dworshak Reservoir and Captain’s Cabin near Elk River. These roads remain open for fire and industrial traffic. Five additional closures are in place for public and firefighter safety: 1) St. Maries River Road route 382 from the junction of route 301 to the junction with Forest Service Road (FSR) 3311; 2) FSR 3325 from the junction of route 301 to the junction of FSR 3335; 3) FSR 3335 from the junction of 3325 to FSR 3328; 4) FSR 3328 from the junction of FSR 3325 to the terminus of FSR 3328; and 5) FSR 384 from the junction of route 301 to FSR 3328. All method of travel is prohibited.

None Structure loss and injuries: Unknown

Leland Complex Fire (Made up of Sand Mountain and Pine Creek fires)

Location: Pine Creek drainage of Leland advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock area, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Julietta, Idaho.

Pine Creek drainage of Leland advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock area, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Julietta, Idaho. Size: 3,514 acres

3,514 acres Containment: 88%

88% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: None

None Closures: Sand Mountain Fire and Johnson Creek Fire area roads/trail/campgrounds, including Laird Park and PotlatchDeltic leases, remain closed to the public.

None Structure loss and injuries: Unknown

Character Complex Fire

Location: 3 miles North of Kellogg and 1 mile south of Coeur d'Alene River

3 miles North of Kellogg and 1 mile south of Coeur d'Alene River Size: 12,259 acres

12,259 acres Containment: 10%

10% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Eagle Creek and West Fork Eagle Creek residents remain in “Ready” status; however, all residents should remain vigilant to the potential for changing conditions. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff, residents within the Coal Creek – Prichard Zone (from approximately mile marker 12 to mile marker 22) are currently in “Set” status but should remain alert for changing conditions and potential growth. Fire managers and Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office have prepared a population protection plan for both fire areas.

Eagle Creek and West Fork Eagle Creek residents remain in “Ready” status; however, all residents should remain vigilant to the potential for changing conditions. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff, residents within the Coal Creek – Prichard Zone (from approximately mile marker 12 to mile marker 22) are currently in “Set” status but should remain alert for changing conditions and potential growth. Fire managers and Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office have prepared a population protection plan for both fire areas. Closures: Road, trail and area closures are in effect on Idaho Panhandle National Forest lands around the fire areas. Closure orders and maps are posted on InciWeb and on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest Facebook page. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has closed the following roads: Eagle Creek Road, Montgomery Ridge Road, and Bobtail Road at Prichard Creek for the safety of private landowners and firefighters working in the area.

None Structure loss and injuries: 0

Toetly Fire

Location: Near Worley and Plummer

Near Worley and Plummer Size: 750 acres

750 acres Containment: 35%

35% Cause: N/A

N/A Evacuations: There are no evacuations at the moment. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe will give updates about future evacuations on their Facebook page.

There are no evacuations at the moment. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe will give updates about future evacuations on their Facebook page. Closures: From Ellis Lane off Highway 5, encompassing Heyburn State Park up to Conkling Park Road.

From Ellis Lane off Highway 5, encompassing Heyburn State Park up to Conkling Park Road. Shelter info: The tribe will not be setting up a shelter at the moment. However, they will have a donation center to help the crews fighting the fire at Tribal Headquarters in the Tribal Council Offices. They say they are in need of water and other drinks like Powerade and Gatorade.

Montana

Burnt Peak Fire

Location: 9 miles southwest of Troy, MT/ Keeler Rattle drainage/ southeast of Burnt Peak

9 miles southwest of Troy, MT/ Keeler Rattle drainage/ southeast of Burnt Peak Size: 4,066 acres

4,066 acres Containment: 29%

29% Cause: Lightning

Lightning Evacuations: Residences in North Fork Keeler Creek have been placed on pre-evacuation notice. All area residents should be ready to leave if evacuations are necessary. Residences on East Side Road, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Seventeen Mile Creek, and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice. All residents should be ready to leave if evacuations are necessary. These area roads are not open to the general public.

For the safety of firefighters and the public, the Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes: North Fork Keeler Creek (404), Keeler/Rattle Creek (473), and Lime Butte (4735) roads. Shelter info: None

None Structure loss and injuries: None



Granite Pass Complex

Location: Multiple locations near Lolo Pass

Multiple locations near Lolo Pass Size: 5,910 acres

5,910 acres Cause: Lightning

Lightning Containment: 15%

15% Evacuations : For latest on fire evacuation in the area Missoula County Sheriffs Office Facebook

