Pasadena-Based Caring Cupboard Awards Scholarships to 3 Deserving County Students

Pasadena-based food pantry Caring Cupboard has awarded scholarships to three deserving students, açcording to an announcement made on the organization's Facebook page.



"The Caring Cupboard is honored to announce the winners of our First Annual Caring Cupboard Scholarship," the post said. "Each of these amazing scholars were awarded a check for $650 to be used at their college or university. "

The scholarship winners (pictured from left to right) were identified as:

Amber Coakley:Amber is studying Early Childhood Education at AACC.

Leanna Brady (Chesapeake High): Leanna will be studying Zoo Science at Delaware Valley University.

Shamira Miles (North County High): Shamira will be studying Criminal Justice at University of MD College Park.



The Caring Cupboard is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to fighting food insecurity among Anne Arundel County students, their families and the elderly. For more information or to make a donation, log on to their website: Caring Cupboard LLC