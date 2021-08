Alexandria, Va., USA - The American Association for Dental Research (AADR) announced Sylvia Frazier-Bowers, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as the 2021 recipient of the AADR National Student Research Group (NSRG) Mentor Award. Frazier-Bowers was recognized at the AADR SRG Faculty Advisor and SRG Representative Meeting on July 14, 2021, which is part of the virtual 50th Annual Meeting of the AADR, held in conjunction with the 99th General Session & Exhibition of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR). Frazier-Bowers is the first African-American scientist to receive this award.