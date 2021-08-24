Cancel
How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Nintendo Switch pro had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded Switch console. The Nintendo Switch pro, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said , and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.

But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console, gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen Switch ever coming true.

Au contraire. On 6 July, three weeks after E3 ended, Nintendo surprised us all by announcing the Nintendo Switch OLED console. While it isn’t exactly the sparkly new, heavily-rumoured pro console, there is still a lot to get excited about. The new OLED console features a larger screen, enhanced audio, an improved dock and an all-new colour.

It isn’t the first follow-up Nintendo has developed for the wildly popular original Nintendo Switch console (£279, Amazon.co.uk ) released in 2017. Two years ago, the company released the Nintendo Switch lite, a handheld-only version of the console (£194.47, Amazon.co.uk ). You can read our round-up of the best games consoles to find out how they differ.

While the console is still months away from being released, a number of retailers have already started putting them online for people to pre-order. If you want to know where exactly you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED, keep on reading.

Read more:

Pre-orders for the console are quickly being snapped up by eager customers and, yes, likely stock scalpers as well, but we’ve seen some coming back into stock every now and again.

Where to pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK:

Like Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo has been impacted by the global chip shortage, and we’re expecting to see the console face similar stock shortage problems to the PS5 and Xbox series X.

There are only a handful of stores currently offering Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders in the UK right now.

Argos went live with the Nintendo Switch OLED standalone (£309.99, Argos.co.uk ) on 15 August, but it sold out by the end of the day.

Simply Games currently has a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with a copy of the new Metroid Dread game and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild available to pre-order (£399.99, Simplygames.com ). It has sold out now, but you can still register your interest.

On 13 July, pre-orders became available at Very (£309.99, Very.co.uk ), but they are currently out of stock. On 15 July, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch became available at Amazon (£309.99, Amazon.co.uk ) – the console was last in stock on 12 August. Smyths Toys stores have also opened for pre-orders, but they’re currently out of stock (£309.99, Smythstoys.com ).

Eager gamers are only able to register their interest at Game for now. You can also register your interest on the My Nintendo Store and on the BT Shop . We will update this page as soon as new retailers begin listing the console online, and when current retailers re-open for pre-orders.

When is the Nintendo Switch OLED released and how much will it cost?

On 6 July, Nintendo confirmed that the Nintendo Switch OLED will be released on 8 October. It’s the same date the new Metroid Dread (special edition £79.99, Game.co.uk ) game will be released. Nintendo didn’t reveal how much the console would cost in the UK, but retailers have begun selling it for £309.99.

What are the Nintendo Switch OLED’s specs?

The Nintendo Switch OLED isn’t the massive upgrade we were hoping it would be. It isn’t a major update to the original console, and doesn’t feature many of the standout features rumoured to be on the Nintendo Switch pro.

The flagship feature of the new OLED device is kind of in the name – it’s the organic light emitting diode display, of course. If you don’t know what OLED is, it’s essentially a massive upgrade over LCD. Instead of relying on a backlight to produce the picture, the picture will be produced from light emitted from each individual pixel, giving you higher contrast levels.

Nintendo has also increased the size of the display, bumping it up from 6.62in to 7in. It should make those long handheld sessions less taxing on the eyes. On top of that, Nintendo has enhanced the audio, improved the dock by adding in a wired LAN port – for those who need faster gaming speeds – and increased the internal storage from 32GB to 64GB.

Sadly, there’s no 4K TV support when docked or even a 1080p display, as widely rumoured, plus the battery is the same size as it is on the original Nintendo Switch. The processor doesn’t seem to have been updated either.

There are two colourways to choose from: a new white version, which features white Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock, and a neon red and blue version, which is the same as the original neon model, featuring neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons, a black main unit and a black dock.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on the Nintendo Switch and other tech offers, try the links below:

Still looking for a PS5? Follow our PS5 live blog as we bring you the latest restock updates as they happen

