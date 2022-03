Best Full Size Blender for Smoothies: Instant Ace Nova Blender. Tested by Beth Lipton and Taylor Murray for Food Network Kitchen. Smoothie-making is all about personal preference, and that's why finding the best blender for smoothies is too. Some smoothie drinkers will prefer to make them in small batches, others like to make them for a crowd. And while some smoothies are made entirely from fresh fruit, some like to add tough greens like kale or frozen items, which require a powerful motor and extra-sharp blades. No matter how you take yours, the best blenders for smoothies will churn any combination of ingredients into a super-smooth, uniform beverage (or smoothie bowl). Here are our top picks for smoothie blenders.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO