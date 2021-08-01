Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced To 18 Months’ Imprisonment For Internet Threats Against The Jewish Community

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQMRI_0ayB9Ces00

SCRANTON - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on July 13, 2021, Corbin Kauffman, age 32, of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 18 months’ imprisonment for interstate transmission of threats to injure the person of another.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Kauffman pleaded guilty to a one-count criminal information and admitted that he posted a threatening image on a social media website on March 13, 2019. Kauffman posted a digitally-created image of his own arm and hand aiming an AR-15 rifle at a congregation of praying Jewish men, gathered in a synagogue. The threatening image came in the wake of the October 27, 2018 mass-shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where 11 died and several more were wounded. On the same day he posted his own threatening image, Kauffman also shared a video of the Tree of Life shooting, as well as another post in support of the shooter. That same day, Kauffman also posted multiple references to “hate crimes” and a photograph of vandalism he committed by defacing a display case at the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center in Ocean City, Maryland, with white supremacist and anti-Semitic stickers.

Kauffman used various aliases online to post hundreds of anti-Semitic, anti-black, and anti-Muslim messages, images, and videos. Several of these posts, like the one charged in the information, included threats to various religious and racial groups. Other posts expressed a desire to commit genocide and “hate crimes,” and called for or depicted images of the killing of Jewish people, black people, and Muslim people. Kauffman also posted videos combining footage of a mass shooting at a Christchurch, New Zealand mosque with various audio tracks to celebrate the shooting, including video game sound effects and music.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Mariani found that Kauffman had made several threats, and that he intentionally selected the targets of his threats based on their race, religion, or ethnicity.

“While the disturbing and violent images and messages Kauffman posted online were abhorrent, that does not mean they were all criminal. Even abhorrent speech is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Brandler. “But when the speech crosses the line into threats, particularly threats directed at vulnerable communities, we will not tolerate that behavior. Vulnerable communities are entitled to feel safe in living their lives and exercising their own rights. Under federal law, when you target a person or a group because of their race, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, disability, or sexual orientation, that is a hate crime. And we take hate crimes very seriously in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.”

Comments / 13

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Ocean City, MD
Society
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Ocean City, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Black People#Internet#Race#District Court#Jewish#Tree Of Life#Chabad#Anti Semitic#Anti Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateAOL Corp

Rape victim held captive for months rescued after leaving notes in public bathrooms in Pennsylvania

A woman who had been held captive for more than two months was rescued this week after leaving notes in two public restrooms in Pennsylvania, authorities said. The alleged rapist accused of holding her against her will was arrested Sunday after a SWAT team went to the address listed on the notes and found the victim inside, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local media.
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Michael Laury, age 42, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, for methamphetamine and false statement offenses. According to Acting United States Attorney...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
LawPosted by
Daily Mail

Rise of Moors militia members arrested over armed standoff on Massachusetts interstate file $70M lawsuit against state police for 'defamation and discrimination'

Several members of the Rise of the Moors sovereign militia group who were arrested after engaging in an armed standoff with Massachusetts State Police have filed a lawsuit alleging they are victims of defamation and discrimination. The lawsuit seeking $70million in damages was filed in US District Court in Rhode...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Reuters

Threats rattle Pennsylvania county targeted in election audit

(Reuters) - One of the Pennsylvania counties targeted in a Republican lawmaker’s “forensic investigation” into the 2020 election has beefed up security around its courthouse following threatening posts on social media, one of its commissioners told Reuters. The incendiary Facebook posts appeared targeted at members of Tioga County’s all-Republican board...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Pennsylvania mom busted for making 2 little daughters sell drugs: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly being involved in a drug trafficking ring that entailed her daughters selling drugs. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Suleyka Santiago, 34, took over her boyfriend’s illicit drug operation after he was arrested in October for selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. A confidential informant reportedly first made contact with Santiago in June and they arranged to meet at a location where she was to provide 30mg oxycodone pills.

Comments / 13

Community Policy