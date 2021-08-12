Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5QDb_0ayB3kGC00

Early on in Mayim Bialik’s career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler’s character in the 1989 movie “Beaches.” Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik best as the spunky Blossom Russo on NBC’s “Blossom” in the early 1990s. Or you might be more familiar with her role as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which premiered in 2007 (though she didn’t join the show until 2010). The latter earned her four Emmy nominations and set the stage for the wealth she claims today.

On August 11, Bialik was announced as one of two new hosts for the iconic game show, “Jeopardy” and will take over hosting prime time specials, including a new college championship tournament.

See: The Richest Celebrity From Every State
Find Out: What These 32 Netflix Stars Did Before They Were Famous

Aside from the shows that made her career, Bialik has also been in a ton of other movies and shows, including some iconic television shows like “The Facts of Life,” “Webster,” “Empty Nest,” “MacGyver,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “Murphy Brown,” to name a few. She also appeared in Michael Jackson’s “Liberian Girl” music video in 1989.

Read: The 28 Richest Actresses of All Time

Net Worth: $25 Million

Whichever role you appreciated most, the one that set her net worth in motion was “The Big Bang Theory.” Early on she earned about $200,000 per episode — a cool $4.5 million per season. But in 2017, thanks to the generosity of the five core stars of the show, who agreed to take a $100,000 pay cut, Bialik and co-star Melissa Rauch both received a significant pay raise to $450,000 per episode, or approximately $10 million per season for the final two seasons. That money added up quickly. Today Celebrity Net Worth suggests she is worth $25 million.

See: 8 Rich Child Stars Who Stepped Away From Fame

Other Talents

Bialik is perhaps one of the most well-rounded actresses — in 2007 she earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA. Did life inspire art or the other way around? She played a neuroscientist on “The Big Bang Theory” when she joined the show.

In addition to acting, Bialik has written a number of books: “Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way;” “Mayim’s Vegan Table: More Than 100 Great-Tasting and Healthy Recipes from My Family to Yours;” “Girling Up: How to be Strong, Smart and Spectacular;” and “Boying Up: How to be Brave, Bold and Brilliant.”

Making Money: Oprah and 24 More Celebrities With Secret Business Empires

A dedicated vegan, Bialik co-founded the Shamayim V’Aretz Institute, a Jewish nonprofit organization that promotes veganism and animal advocacy. She also co-owned the former vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, Bodhi Bowl, with her friend Ali Cruddas, who is also a chef. In 2015, she founded the website Grok Nation, “an online community for people of all ages and backgrounds to dive deep into conversations on contemporary issues,” according to the website.

Check Out: 33 Popular TV Shows With the Highest-Paid Casts

Personal Life

Bialik comes from a family of Jewish immigrants and takes her faith very seriously. She married Michael Stone in 2003 and had two sons with him before they divorced in 2013.

Awards and Honors

In 1988, Bialik received her first award in her young life, a Young Artist Award for best young actress in a motion picture comedy or fantasy for “Beaches.” She received a second nomination for the award in 1990 for “Empty Nest” and in 1992 and 1993 for her performance on “Blossom.”

Can You Guess? Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

For her work in “The Big Bang Theory,” Bialik won Online Film Critics Society awards in 2012 and 2013, Critics’ Choice Television Awards in 2016 and 2018, and a Critics Choice Award from the Broadcast Film Critics Association in 2018. In 2019, she received a Keter Shem Tov Award at the Jew in the City 6th Annual All Star Awards. Boston University awarded Bialik with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in 2014.

Who knows what the talented actor-scientist-vegan will do next!

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: August 12, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Comments / 77

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Melissa Rauch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Of Humane Letters#Television#Music Video#Nbc#Cbs#Liberian#Bialik And Co#Neuroscience#Bialik Co#Jewish#Grok Nation#Boston University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mayim Bialik Shares Throwback Set Photo With Jim Parsons That’s Giving Me All The Big Bang Theory Feels

One of the most beloved sitcoms of the modern era is The Big Bang Theory, which came to an end a little over two years ago. While most of the cast has moved on from the CBS series, many of them are still rightfully paying tribute to the past every now and again. Stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, who portrayed couple Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on the series, are still working together on the Fox comedy Call Me Kat. Bialik recently shared a throwback photo of the two of them working on their previous series together, and it's giving me all the big-bang feels.
TV & VideosPeople

Mike Richards Named New Permanent Jeopardy! Host, Mayim Bialik Tapped to Host Spinoff Series

Jeopardy! officially has its next host. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was announced as the permanent host of the hit syndicated game show on Wednesday, about nine months after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Additionally, Mayim Bialik has been tapped to host Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series, including the just-announced Jeopardy! National College Championship, an all-new tournament which will air in primetime on ABC in 2022.
TV & VideosCentre Daily

‘Jeopardy!’ decides on 2 hosts — Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik — in surprise decision

Not one, but two people will take over hosting duties of “Jeopardy!” following last year’s death of iconic host Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, who serves as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” will host along with former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik, the show announced Wednesday. Both Richards and Bialik were among the 16 people who have taken turns as guest host of the show this year.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Reportedly Wanted Mayim Bialik as Full-Time Host, But Here's What Happened

Mike Richards was not the first choice for the permanent host of Jeopardy!, a new report says. Richards, who serves as executive producer on the long-running game show, was named host of Jeopardy! on Wednesday following a months-long search to find the late Alex Trebek's replacement. His selection has been mired in controversy and as it turns out, was a fallback option among Sony Studios executives, who originally wanted Big Bang Theory Mayim Bialik to take the role.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Speaks Out About Who She Actually Thought Was Going to Land Hosting Gig

Mayim Bialik is still reeling from the news that she and executive producer Mike Richards will tag-team host future seasons of “Jeopardy!”. The news broke on Wednesday, with the game show confirming that the two will take over for the late Alex Trebek. For 37 years, Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” with compassion and poise. He, unfortunately, passed away of pancreatic cancer last November, leaving the game show in need of a permanent host.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik Reacts After Being Named Primetime Host

Jeopardy! announced on Wednesday that Mayim Bialik will be the new host of the show's primetime specials, as well as a forthcoming spinoff. Now, the former Big Bang Theory actress has reacted to the big news, taking to Instagram to proclaim, "It's true!" She went on to write, " Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen."
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik announced for brand new TV role

The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik has landed a pretty major new TV role. We'll give you a clue: what is a popular American quiz competition?. Yes, in news that would no doubt thrill Amy Farrah Fowler, Mayim has been confirmed as one of two new presenters of Jeopardy!, following the sad death of long-time host Alex Trebek last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

's dual hosting plan reportedly came about because Mayim Bialik was too busy for the main gig

How did Jeopardy!'s host search end with not one, but two people being hired? Some new details are beginning to trickle out. Jeopardy! confirmed this week it has hired executive producer Mike Richards as the permanent new host of the syndicated quiz show, but there was a surprise additional detail: The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik was also hired to host Jeopardy!'s "primetime and spinoff series." Fans expressed confusion over why the show was tapping two hosts, and some even alleged Sony was trying to distract from the controversy over Richards getting the daily job. On Friday, though, TMZ reported that Bialik actually might have gotten the main, full-time gig "if she just had the time."
TV & VideosTMZ.com

'Jeopardy!' Wanted Mayim Bialik as Daily Host, Found Way to Hire Her Anyway

Mayim Bialik's upcoming role as one of the new hosts of "Jeopardy!" might have been even greater if she just had the time ... TMZ has learned. According to our Sony Studios sources ... "The Big Bang Theory" star became a frontrunner with bosses at Sony to permanently host the game show after guest hosting in March. On top of that, we're told the crew loved working with her AND she also tested highest in focus groups.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Mayim Bialik celebrates 'Jeopardy!' hosting news: 'Honored and astounded'

Mayim Bialik is celebrating her new "Jeopardy!" hosting gig. On Wednesday, Bialik and "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards were named the two new hosts of the long-running game show. Richards, 46, will host the daily syndicated version of "Jeopardy!" while Bialik, 45, will host prime-time and spinoff versions of the program.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Guest Host's Classic Series May Return for Reboot

Hawaii Five-0 star Joey Lawrence would be interested in a revival of Blossom, the early 1990s series starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik. While Bialik starred as the title character, Blossom Ruby Russo, Lawrence played her older brother, Joey Russo. Bialik is interested in returning to the series, Lawrence noted, but that could be difficult. Her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat was renewed for a second season and she was just hired to host Jeopardy! primetime specials and tournaments.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Didn't Land Jeopardy's Hosting Gig By Herself

As Jeopardy! fans have watched champion Matt Amodio quickly rise up the ranks to become one of the highest-earning winners in the show's history, his celebration-worthy success has been dwarfed by the game show's behind-the-scene struggles with finding a permanent replacement for the late, great Alex Trebek. This past week brought the news that Jeopardy! will welcome not only executive producer Mike Richards to the full-time hosting party, but also Big Bang Theory vet and previous guest host Mayim Bialik. And now it's being reported that Bialik could have had the job all to herself if her schedule wasn't already so booked up.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

No, New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Isn’t an Anti-Vaxxer

New “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 despite social media chatter labeling her an anti-vaxxer. “She has been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and is not at all an anti-vaxxer,” a spokesperson for Bialik told TheWrap Wednesday, the same day she and Mike Richards were announced as hosts for the popular game show.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Sony Picks 'Jeopardy!' Hosts: Their Own Exec Producer, Mayim Bialik

The millions of “Jeopardy” fans who have become testy of late over the elongated process of choosing a host to succeed the beloved Alex Trebek now have their answer. Sony Pictures Television has announced that one of its own producers, Mike Richards, will host the syndicated version of the show, and actor Mayim Bialik will host its prime-time and spinoff series.

Comments / 77

Community Policy