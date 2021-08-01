Maryland Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Child Pornography

– U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher today sentenced Jeffrey John White, age 53, of Woodsboro, Maryland, to 133 months in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography. At the time of his federal offense, White was on supervised probation for a previous conviction for similar conduct in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Judge Gallagher ordered White to pay a $5,000 special assessment and $3,000 in restitution. Judge Gallagher also ordered that White must continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Frederick County Sheriff Charles A. “Chuck” Jenkins; and Frederick County State’s Attorney J. Charles Smith III.

According to his guilty plea, White was previously convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County on September 25, 2014. The conviction arose from White’s possession of almost 10,000 files of child sex abuse material. For that conviction, White was sentenced to five years imprisonment, suspended, and five years of supervised release. On September 30, 2015, White was found to have violated his probation and was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended, followed by four years of supervised probation.

From April 14, 2020 through July 2020, while on supervised probation for his previous child pornography conviction, White began to use a peer-to-peer file sharing network to access, distribute and possess child pornography. On three separate occasions in April 2020, investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were able to establish twenty direct connections with a device, later determined to be White’s laptop and SD card, to view and download known files of child pornography, including a one hour and thirty-nine second video depicting a prepubescent 12-year-old victim.

On July 6, 2020 law enforcement executed a search warrant at White’s Woodsboro residence and seized White’s laptop and SD card. White told law enforcement that it was his laptop, however he claimed he did not know how to access the encrypted laptop. White also claimed to have no knowledge of child pornography activity on the file sharing network. Additionally, a child-sized sex-doll with an anal and vaginal opening was located during the execution of the search warrant.

Federal agents were able to decrypt White’s laptop and forensically examine its hard drive, recovering 7,000 images and more than 240 videos of child pornography. Child pornography found on White’s laptop was similar to the images investigators initially downloaded from White’s IP address. In addition, thousands of child erotica files were also discovered on White’s laptop and SD card.