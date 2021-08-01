Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Child Pornography

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQMRI_0ayAAUIv00

– U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher today sentenced Jeffrey John White, age 53, of Woodsboro, Maryland, to 133 months in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography. At the time of his federal offense, White was on supervised probation for a previous conviction for similar conduct in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Judge Gallagher ordered White to pay a $5,000 special assessment and $3,000 in restitution. Judge Gallagher also ordered that White must continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Frederick County Sheriff Charles A. “Chuck” Jenkins; and Frederick County State’s Attorney J. Charles Smith III.

According to his guilty plea, White was previously convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County on September 25, 2014. The conviction arose from White’s possession of almost 10,000 files of child sex abuse material. For that conviction, White was sentenced to five years imprisonment, suspended, and five years of supervised release. On September 30, 2015, White was found to have violated his probation and was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended, followed by four years of supervised probation.

From April 14, 2020 through July 2020, while on supervised probation for his previous child pornography conviction, White began to use a peer-to-peer file sharing network to access, distribute and possess child pornography. On three separate occasions in April 2020, investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were able to establish twenty direct connections with a device, later determined to be White’s laptop and SD card, to view and download known files of child pornography, including a one hour and thirty-nine second video depicting a prepubescent 12-year-old victim.

On July 6, 2020 law enforcement executed a search warrant at White’s Woodsboro residence and seized White’s laptop and SD card. White told law enforcement that it was his laptop, however he claimed he did not know how to access the encrypted laptop. White also claimed to have no knowledge of child pornography activity on the file sharing network. Additionally, a child-sized sex-doll with an anal and vaginal opening was located during the execution of the search warrant.

Federal agents were able to decrypt White’s laptop and forensically examine its hard drive, recovering 7,000 images and more than 240 videos of child pornography. Child pornography found on White’s laptop was similar to the images investigators initially downloaded from White’s IP address. In addition, thousands of child erotica files were also discovered on White’s laptop and SD card.

Comments / 4

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Woodsboro, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Prison#John White#Child Erotica#Sorna#Special Agent#Baltimore Field Office#The Circuit Court#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced to More Than Eight Years in Federal Prison For Drug Conspiracy

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Derek Crosby, age 40, of Baltimore, yesterday to 102 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine in the Monument Street area of East Baltimore, and for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Public SafetyPosted by
Report Annapolis

Drug Supplier for D.C. and Prince George’s County Drug Conspiracy—Sentenced to More Than Seven Years in Federal Prison

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Thomas Parker III, a/k/a “June,” age 53, of Washington, D.C., to 90 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for his participation in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. Eight co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug conspiracy.
Beltsville, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Prince George's County Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Role in 2011 Reston Murder

A Beltsville, Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago. According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on December 12, 2011. On that date, Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment in Reston in anticipation of the cocaine transaction. Instead of purchasing the cocaine, the intended customer attempted to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia did not have a firearm, but knew the two other individuals did have firearms. Mejia and the others fled to Honduras shortly after the crime. In late 2019, Mejia was located in the United States and arrested in Texas.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Sentence For Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Rasheed Mickens, age 35, of Catonsville, Maryland to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced To 18 Months’ Imprisonment For Internet Threats Against The Jewish Community

SCRANTON - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on July 13, 2021, Corbin Kauffman, age 32, of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 18 months’ imprisonment for interstate transmission of threats to injure the person of another.
Odenton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Odenton 7-Eleven Employee Accused of Assaulting, Attempting to Stab a Customer

The employee of a 7-Eleven Store in Odenton was arrested after being accused of assaulting and attempting to stab a customer. On July 20, 2021 at approximately 12:07 a.m., officers responded for an assault at the 7-Eleven located in the 1300 block of Odenton Road for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, a customer stated that during a dispute with an employee, the employee physically grabbed him and pushed him out of the store. The employee then allegedly produced a knife from his pocket and attempted to stab the customer. There were no injuries.

Comments / 4

Community Policy