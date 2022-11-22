Read full article on original website
Freddie Dean
12-08
Too much season left. At this point I'd probably have to give it to Brady too, but that's why we wait until after all the games are played..
Lee
01-01
Not Rodgers, he lied about the vaccine and put his team at risk. So how does he qualify as an MVP?
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
KC Chiefs deserve a game on NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs deserve the honors of playing on the NFL’s Thanksgiving day schedule. Let me set the scene for you, Chiefs fans: It is the morning of Thanksgiving. It is a cool crisp day outside. The smells of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and three different types of pie are wafting through the house.
Week 12 NFL power rankings: How much does Dallas Cowboys' dominant win boost them?
The Cowboys crushed the Vikings 40-3 to re-establish themselves in the NFC's pecking order. Does it mean Dallas is back in power poll's top five, too?
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice on Thursday
The Jaguars will likely see the Ravens' star quarterback on Sunday.
Eagles players ace cover rendition of classic Christmas song
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Christmas spirit. Caroling is a celebrated pastime of the season and Philadelphia got off to a fast start. Several Eagles players recently hit the music studio. Linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson got together to take on their own rendition of a classic carol. View this Read more... The post Eagles players ace cover rendition of classic Christmas song appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
NFL games today: Giants-Cowboys continue Thanksgiving football slate
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Phil Simms, of CBS Sports, on what fans can expect from the NFL's Thanksgiving lineup
It is the 88th year of the American tradition of Thanksgiving football. The NFL's three game slate includes the Bills vs. Lions, Giants vs. Cowboys, and Patriots vs. Vikings. CBS Sports' Phil Simms joins CBS Mornings with a breakdown of what fans could expect from the match ups.
FOX Sports
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR
Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
