NFL

NFL MVP odds 2021: Patrick Mahomes gaining ground on Tom Brady

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NyFfA_0ayA6Zg500

The NFL MVP odds have received a big update as we near the final stretch of the 2021 NFL season. After getting back on track, winning on Monday Night Football , Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady is the heavy favorite to win NFL MVP.

Behind him are two quarterbacks looking to get back to the Super Bowl, with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as Brady’s closest competitors so far.

Then we have Arizona’s Kyler Murray , Los Angeles Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vying for their first MVP award.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds from DraftKings .

Player 2021 NFL MVP odds
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +175
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers +500
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals +1200
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams +1400
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys +1400
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers +1600
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills +2000
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts +2000
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams +5000
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens +6500
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders +10000
Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots +10000
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings +10000
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles +10000
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals +10000
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans +10000
Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts +20000
James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals +20000
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos +20000
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers +25000
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings +25000
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers +50000

NFL MVP odds 2021: Breaking down biggest favorites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fB6Et_0ayA6Zg500
Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Tom Brady , Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Coming off his seventh Super Bowl title ( that’s a real thing ) and his fifth Super Bowl MVP award (also a real thing), Tom Terrific is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. Boasting elite-level skill-position talent around him, Brady is the overwhelming favorite for this individual award in 2021.
  • Aaron Rodgers , Green Bay Packers: Some people panicked after a bad game in Week 1, but after 14 seasons of excellence with the Packers, everyone can R-E-L-A-X. Rodgers has bounced back since. He may have to work a bit harder throughout the year after missing Week 9, but AR12 is still a strong bet to be involved in the MVP conversation.
  • Patrick Mahomes , Kansas City Chiefs : He may have had a rough stretch, throwing an interception in seven consecutive games, but Mahomes has mixed in some great performances since, including a 406 yard, five-TD game in Week 10. Mahomes is back in the MVP race, but nowhere near the favorite he typically is.
  • Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: With the Arizona Cardinals off to a 10-3 start, Kyler Murray is firmly in the running to win NFL MVP. Now in his third season, Murray appears to have taken yet another big step in his development. We like the former baseball player’s chances to remain a contender for the NFL’s top individual player award all season, even after missing three games.
  • Matthew Stafford , Los Angeles Rams: His first season paired with Sean McVay and the Rams in LA is going better than imagined. Stafford has always been a top-notch quarterback, he was just surrounded by futility. On a team with several offensive weapons to go along with a strong defense, it’s no surprise to see Stafford as a true NFL MVP candidate.
  • Dak Prescott , Dallas Cowboys: Coming into the season recovering from a gruesome leg injury, some questioned whether Dak Prescott would be the same. What a joke. Prescott has been better than ever and it’s gotten him toward the top of the MVP odds.
  • Justin Herbert , Los Angeles Chargers: The sixth overall pick in 2020, Justin Herbert has quickly become one of the league’s best QBs. Always calm and cool, the 6-foot-6 QB frequently dazzles with his arm, like he did on this throw that was in the air for 63.8 yards .
  • Josh Allen , Buffalo Bills: The progression we’ve seen from Allen since the Bills made him a top-seven pick back in 2018 has been nothing short of extraordinary . The Bills have had issues with consistency, but not because of Allen.
Bottom line: In Week 15, there is still no clear-cut leader, with the favorite changing every week. We’re in a special era of football, with so many talented quarterbacks playing their best.

NFL MVP odds 2021: Best value among dark horses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126CaC_0ayA6Zg500
Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Moving down the line, how about Patrick Mahomes at +1000?

After a tumultuous start that saw him with eight interceptions thrown after six games, Mahomes has just five picks in his last eight games. The Chiefs have won seven consecutive games, behind an improving defense and a more careful Mahomes. Some wrote him off, but Mahomes is showing why he’s been a Pro Bowl QB in each of his seasons as a starter in the NFL.

If there’s anyone who may have the best chance to give the leader a run for their money, it’s the 2018 NFL MVP. Still, it seems unlikely anyone can catch up to TB12, since he hasn’t missed a game this season and several other top candidates have. For what it’s worth, Mahomes has not missed any contests in 2021.

When will the 2021 NFL MVP be announced?

Typically, the NFL MVP is announced at an awards show the day before the Super Bowl. That will once again be the case with the league’s top individual honor being announced before Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 4, 2022.

