NFL MVP odds 2021: Derrick Henry makes push, but which QB is on top?
The NFL MVP odds have received a big update as we near the trade deadline of the 2021 NFL season, and after the game Dak Prescott had, he’s become the favorite. With the Arizona Cardinals undefeated, Kyler Murray is Prescott’s closest competitor.
The two superstar quarterbacks have several contenders behind them but Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is his closest competitor so far.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady (+800) has picked up right where he left off in his 2020 Super Bowl season and has a chance to win his fourth MVP award if he can keep it up. After a rough start to his season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his way back into the top five of the NFL MVP odds.
Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds from DraftKings .
|Player
|2021 NFL MVP odds
|Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
|+450
|Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
|+450
|Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
|+550
|Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+800
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
|+1200
|Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
|+1200
|Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
|+1400
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
|+1800
|Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
|+2000
|Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos
|+5000
|Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
|+5000
|Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
|+6500
|Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
|+6500
|Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team
|+10000
|Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
|+10000
|Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
|+10000
|Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
|+10000
|Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints
|+10000
|Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
|+10000
|CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
|+10000
NFL MVP odds 2021: Breaking down biggest favorites
- Dak Prescott , Dallas Cowboys: Coming into the season recovering from a gruesome leg injury, some questioned whether Dak Prescott would be the same. What a joke. Prescott has been better than ever and it’s gotten him to the top of the MVP odds.
- Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: With the Arizona Cardinals off to a 6-0 start, Kyler Murray is a strong contender to win NFL MVP. Leading the NFL in completion rate, Murray appears to have taken yet another big step in his development. The former baseball player has a strong chance to remain a top contender for the NFL’s top individual player award all season.
- Josh Allen , Buffalo Bills: The progression we’ve seen from Allen since the Bills made him a top-seven pick back in 2018 has been nothing short of extraordinary . The Bills are showing last season wasn’t a fluke, and Allen is the biggest reason for their continued success. Now, Allen is an MVP favorite.
- Tom Brady , Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Coming off his seventh Super Bowl title ( that’s a real thing ) and his fifth Super Bowl MVP award (also a real thing), Tom Terrific is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. Boasting elite-level skill-position talent around him, Brady is a top candidate for this individual award in 2021.
- Aaron Rodgers , Green Bay Packers: Some people panicked after a bad game in Week 1, but after 14 seasons of excellence with the Packers, everyone can R-E-L-A-X. Rodgers has bounced back since. He may have to work a bit harder throughout the year, but AR12 is still a strong bet to be involved in the MVP conversation.
Bottom line: Through Week 6, there is still no clear-cut leader, with the favorite changing every week. We’re in a special era of football, with so many talented quarterbacks playing their best.
NFL MVP odds 2021: Best value among dark horses
Moving down the line, how about Matthew Stafford at +1200?
Receiving a much-needed change of scenery after a dozen years in Detroit, the big-armed QB now has Rams offensive guru Sean McVay to dial up his plays. With the season he’s having, Stafford is generating some serious MVP betting action, especially after his dominant performances to bring the Rams to 5-1.
Among the true long shots, the tank that wears No. 22 on the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry at +2000 isn’t all that crazy. While a running back hasn’t won the NFL’s MVP award since Adrian Peterson did so back in 2012, Henry has the best chances of any current back.
Henry will have more than enough rushing yards to impress and now, the big back is also catching passes at an all-time high rate. This could actually happen.
When will the 2021 NFL MVP be announced?
Typically, the NFL MVP is announced at an awards show the day before the Super Bowl. That will once again be the case with the league’s top individual honor being announced before Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 4, 2022.
