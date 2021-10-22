CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL MVP odds 2021: Derrick Henry makes push, but which QB is on top?

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tbWZ_0ayA6Zg500

The NFL MVP odds have received a big update as we near the trade deadline of the 2021 NFL season, and after the game Dak Prescott had, he’s become the favorite. With the Arizona Cardinals undefeated, Kyler Murray is Prescott’s closest competitor.

The two superstar quarterbacks have several contenders behind them but Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is his closest competitor so far.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady (+800) has picked up right where he left off in his 2020 Super Bowl season and has a chance to win his fourth MVP award if he can keep it up. After a rough start to his season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his way back into the top five of the NFL MVP odds.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds from DraftKings .

Player 2021 NFL MVP odds
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys +450
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals +450
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills +550
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +800
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers +1200
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens +1200
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams +1200
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers +1400
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs +1800
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans +2000
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos +5000
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings +5000
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders +6500
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers +6500
Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team +10000
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers +10000
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams +10000
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans +10000
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns +10000
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints +10000
Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys +10000
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys +10000

NFL MVP odds 2021: Breaking down biggest favorites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmtrj_0ayA6Zg500
Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to throw against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
  • Dak Prescott , Dallas Cowboys: Coming into the season recovering from a gruesome leg injury, some questioned whether Dak Prescott would be the same. What a joke. Prescott has been better than ever and it’s gotten him to the top of the MVP odds.
  • Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: With the Arizona Cardinals off to a 6-0 start, Kyler Murray is a strong contender to win NFL MVP. Leading the NFL in completion rate, Murray appears to have taken yet another big step in his development. The former baseball player has a strong chance to remain a top contender for the NFL’s top individual player award all season.
  • Josh Allen , Buffalo Bills: The progression we’ve seen from Allen since the Bills made him a top-seven pick back in 2018 has been nothing short of extraordinary . The Bills are showing last season wasn’t a fluke, and Allen is the biggest reason for their continued success. Now, Allen is an MVP favorite.
  • Tom Brady , Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Coming off his seventh Super Bowl title ( that’s a real thing ) and his fifth Super Bowl MVP award (also a real thing), Tom Terrific is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. Boasting elite-level skill-position talent around him, Brady is a top candidate for this individual award in 2021.
  • Aaron Rodgers , Green Bay Packers: Some people panicked after a bad game in Week 1, but after 14 seasons of excellence with the Packers, everyone can R-E-L-A-X. Rodgers has bounced back since. He may have to work a bit harder throughout the year, but AR12 is still a strong bet to be involved in the MVP conversation.
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Bottom line: Through Week 6, there is still no clear-cut leader, with the favorite changing every week. We’re in a special era of football, with so many talented quarterbacks playing their best.

NFL MVP odds 2021: Best value among dark horses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTmMM_0ayA6Zg500
Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Moving down the line, how about Matthew Stafford at +1200?

Receiving a much-needed change of scenery after a dozen years in Detroit, the big-armed QB now has Rams offensive guru Sean McVay to dial up his plays. With the season he’s having, Stafford is generating some serious MVP betting action, especially after his dominant performances to bring the Rams to 5-1.

Among the true long shots, the tank that wears No. 22 on the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry at +2000 isn’t all that crazy. While a running back hasn’t won the NFL’s MVP award since Adrian Peterson did so back in 2012, Henry has the best chances of any current back.

Henry will have more than enough rushing yards to impress and now, the big back is also catching passes at an all-time high rate. This could actually happen.

When will the 2021 NFL MVP be announced?

Typically, the NFL MVP is announced at an awards show the day before the Super Bowl. That will once again be the case with the league’s top individual honor being announced before Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 4, 2022.

