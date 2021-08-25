Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Reinstates, Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; Pay Off Senior Notes, Reaffirms Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 27, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.7 percent.