Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Reinstates, Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; Pay Off Senior Notes, Reaffirms Outlook

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 27, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.7 percent.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Dividend Yield#Molson Coors Brewing#Streetinsider Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Tecnoglass (TGLS) Declares $0.0275 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0275 per share, or $0.11 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lowe's Cos. (NYSE: LOW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, or $3.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 20, 2021,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Newell Brands (NWL) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Time Warner Cable (TWC) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend; 0% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Time Warner Cable (NYSE: TWC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, or $0.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dow (DOW) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend; 4.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dow (NYSE: DOW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Charles River Associates (CRAI) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hubbell Inc. (NYSE: HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

KeyCorp (KEY) Declares $0.185 Quarterly Dividend; 3.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share, or $0.74 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Big Lots (BIG) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Quanex (NX) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quanex (NYSE: NX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend; 3.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 9, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stepan Co. (SCL) Declares $0.305 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stepan Co. (NYSE: SCL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.305 per share, or $1.22 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31, 2021,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend; 4.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, or $4.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Valvoline (VVV) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Hillenbrand (HI) Declares $0.2150 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2150 per share, or $0.86 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September...

Comments / 0

Community Policy