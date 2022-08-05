Celebrities Who Looked Completely Stunning After Shaving Their Heads: See The Gorgeous Photos

Celebrities are always trying out new looks, but no one did it better than these celebrities who shaved their heads . Going from long locks to a buzzcut is a dramatic change, but if anyone knows drama, it's Hollywood. Whether they're making the switch for a role, to support a friend, or just for a change, stars like Kate Hudson and Solange have grabbed the clippers and gone, well, basically bald. The best part? They totally rocked the edgy hair looks.

One star who is killing it with the shaved head look is actress Jada Pinkett Smith . The Red Table Talk host decided to go totally bald, following years of battling the hair-loss medical condition alopecia. During a May 2018 episode of the Facebook Watch show, she revealed, "I've been getting a lot of questions about why I've been wearing this turban. "Well, I've been having issues with hair loss. And it was terrifying when it first started."

"I was just like 'Oh my god am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear," she explained. "That's why I cut my hair and continue to cut it." On July 12, 2021, Jada's daughter, Willow, posted a photo next to her mother, showing her newly shaven head.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are about to be divinely lit with this shed," the mother of two commented on the snapshot. It certainly went over well with friends and fans, as Beyoncé and Solange's mom, Tina Lawson , gushed, " The old saying 'you could shave your head and still look beautiful' certainly applies here."

Some celebs ditch their hair for a role, then hide behind wigs or stay out of the public eye until their locks grow back to a respectable pixie cut length. But what we love about these stars is that they didn't just go for the big chop. They totally worked it, on the red carpet and out to events and just hanging out with their friends. And they looked so good doing it that they're kind of inspiring us to follow suit. We're not quite ready to reach for the razor yet — but checking out these celebs with their close crops, we're not feeling far off.

Check out the gallery below to see celebrities who've rocked the shaved head look.