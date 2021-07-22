Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The people who write Twitter's trending descriptions say they love 'description man' memes

By Palmer Haasch
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rm8XQ_0ay2v8tq00
Minecraft YouTubers like Dream, anime series like "Attack on Titan," and celebrities like Betty White have sparked Twitter trends that have merited descriptions in the past.

YouTube/Dream SMP Hangout; WIT Studio; Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty

  • Twitter began assigning descriptions to some trending terms in September 2020.
  • These descriptions are written by humans, who dive into conversations and synthesize them.
  • The descriptions - and the people behind them - have been distilled into a "Descriptions Man" meme.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

On March 14, "aaron burr" was trending on Twitter. Why were a flurry of users on the platform engaging in discussion about the third vice-president of the United States almost 200 years after his death? It wasn't because of "Hamilton," the musical in which Burr is the primary antagonist. It wasn't even for any particular historical anniversary either. The real answer was more complicated.

The discussion was summed up in a Twitter-penned description attached to the trending topic: "The Wikipedia page for the third vice president of the United States, Aaron Burr, has been altered to include a reference to a piece of fan art depicting Thomas Jefferson wearing a chest binder depicting the face of Hatsune Miku."

Providing context to Twitter trends - even ones as complex as this, which invokes one of the most Tumblr-famous pieces of fan art of all time - is the primary responsibility of Twitter's trends curation team, which is staffed by teams in New York, London, and Sydney.

Since Twitter's public launch 15 years ago in July , trends have become a crucial part of the social media platform's ecosystem. Twitter first introduced trends in 2008, according to a 2010 blog post from the company. Today trends have become central to conversation on the platform, and frequently generate conversations themselves.

For those in charge of providing context for whatever topic is taking over Twitter on a given day, writing descriptions is a process of not only understanding trends, but communicating their meaning to a general audience. In the process, the writers have been mythologized under monikers like "Description Man," imagined as an omnipresent entity with eyes on every trending discussion on Twitter.

The reality isn't quite so simple.

Twitter descriptions aim to provide context for a constant stream of information

According to Joanna Geary, the senior director of curation at Twitter, trend descriptions arose from Twitter's desire to provide more context to conversations.

"Trends is one of the areas that is obviously incredibly high profile on Twitter, but can also end up with 'WTF' moments," she told Insider. "People see it when they click into [the 'explore' tab], and it's not always easy to tell from what the keyword is that's trending what's happening, and sometimes people can get the completely wrong idea about why something is trending. You know, everyone gets terribly worried every time they see Betty White's name."

Trends have long been a contentious feature of Twitter, particularly when it comes to the potential spreading of misinformation on the platform. In late 2019, Twitter began to experiment with providing context to trends, developing what Geary said were "some algorithmic tools" in the process. However, the need for human nuance prevailed, and Twitter decided that it wanted to commit to trends by bringing on people with the ability and knowledge to contextualize the platform's constant stream of trending terms.

The New York Times reported that some current and former employees at Twitter had advocated for the removal of the trending list altogether to curb misinformation, particularly in the lead-up to the 2020 United States presidential election. In September 2020, Twitter moved to add further context to tweets through descriptions and "representative tweets" meant to help sum up the discussion.

Anna, a former journalist who asked to be referred to only by her first name to protect her identity, is a trends health curator and one of the people whose job it is to write trend descriptions. When a new trend that necessitates further context arises, she'll dig around to get to the bottom of the conversation, and from there, synthesize it into something bite-sized that can fit in Twitter's trend section. Finally, she'll share her work with a group of fellow writers who review it and weigh in.

Fandoms, and conversations they drive on Twitter, are a frequent focus of trend descriptions

Fandom - collectively referring to groups of fans of TV shows, influencers, musicians, sports, or anything else - is one of the biggest forces on Twitter. In 2020, Twitter says there were 6.7 billion K-pop tweets on the platform and 2021 has seen the ascendance Minecraft fandom a very visible way: the trending tab on Twitter. When a Minecraft YouTuber does something noteworthy on a livestream, for instance, fans' immediate discussion may lead to the YouTuber's name or something related to their actions trending on Twitter.

Understanding these fandoms and the language to navigate them in a very public way isn't easy. Victoria, another description writer for Twitter, told Slate in March that she went on a Minecraft fandom deep-dive in order to understand the vast web of streamers and lore; Anna said that her 14-year-old sister, who is deeply involved in the Minecraft space, was a "little bit of a secret weapon" in providing her with crucial knowledge.

Geary said that the team has improved as a result of feedback from fans.

Anna described one instance in which she wrote a trend description for a character from "Attack on Titan," a massively popular manga and anime series, including a plot point about their death. Some fans, she said, voiced their disappointment at having the story spoiled for them via the trends bar. As a result, the team ended up changing its guidance on media with spoiler potential. As Geary told OneZero , in this case that meant changing the description to something along the lines of "fans weigh in on latest episode of 'Titan.'"

While fandom has taught the trend description team lessons like the above, positive feedback from fans is a rewarding part of the job. The memes around "Description Man," Anna said, are a good sign.

"That's my favorite part, seeing your work being shared in these communities," Anna said. "Honestly, it's kind of the highlight of my day if that happens, because I feel like I've done my job in the sense of accurately representing the conversation."

To read more stories like this, check out Insider's digital culture coverage here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Burr
Person
Betty White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Trends#Memes#Descriptions#Minecraft#Wit Studio#Wireimage#Tumblr#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Meme
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

Ryback Celebrates Big Win On Twitter

Ryback has been through a lot on social media since his WWE release. He received legal paperwork from Vince McMahon’s company demanding his accounts, but he never gave them up. He has been at a war with Twitter itself in recent memory. While the war with WWE over usage of...
EntertainmentHuffingtonPost

Mike Lindell ‘Fan’ Hijacks His TV Interview With Backhanded Compliments

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s TV interview was interrupted by a man who reeled off a series of backhanded compliments for the Donald Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist. In a video shared on Twitter, a man pretending to be a fan of Lindell approached as the pillow peddler talked into a camera and called out, “Love you man, you’re a true patriot,” reported Mediaite.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s ‘Bundle Of Joy’ Pregnancy Rumor

In the latest development of Chris Evans and Lizzo’s pregnancy saga, the Avenger is apparently pretty ecstatic about news of their “little bundle of joy,” and Lizzo made a TikTok update about his response. Yesterday (August 1), Lizzo posted a follow-up video captioned, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!...
MakeupThe Guardian

From ombre lipstick to Love Island memes: this week’s fashion trends

Pillow anything From sandals to handbags, puffy, pushy and nap-ready is the texture fashion is after right now. Zzzzz. Nail stickers Emojis for your fingertips that are all kinds of fun, and commitment free. What’s not to like?. Love Island memes Whisper it but… better than the show?. Inflatables Back...
NFLComplex

Nick Bosa’s Girlfriend Deletes Twitter After Several Tweets Using the N-Word and Homophobic Slur Resurface

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been in hot water recently due to his vaccine-hesitant comments, but now his girlfriend is under fire for offensive tweets. On Sunday, Twitter account Resist Programming highlighted and archived a series of offensive tweets from Bosa’s girlfriend, Jenna Berman. Since the tweets have started to circulate, she has deleted her entire Twitter account and has made her Instagram account with over 270k followers private.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lara Trump sparks outrage for saying many hope US Olympian Gwen Berry loses over race protest

Lara Trump sparked outrage after she said many probably hope US Olympian Gwen Berry doesn’t make it to the podium in the hammer throw because the athlete and activist said she would use the global stage to take a stand for “oppressed people”. Athlete Gwen Berry has said that she would protest the US national anthem on the podium if given the chance. At the US track and field Olympic trials, Ms Berry turned away from the American flag. She advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday after facing calls from conservatives that she be banned from competing for...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Meghan Markle will not return to London

Initially, it was thought that Meghan Markle would not fly from Montecito to London because in sweet anticipation, on the other hand, a trip of several hours by plane can really be excessive stress for a woman in the last weeks of pregnancy. But now that little Lilibet Diana is born, what is the excuse for do not attend the inauguration event of the statue of Lady Diana, scheduled for July 1?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Engelbert Humperdinck calls on fans to pay respects to wife

Engelbert Humperdinck has called on fans, friends and neighbours to pay their respects along the route of his wife's funeral. The Leicester singer's wife Patricia died in February after contracting Covid-19. In a YouTube video, Humperdinck said: "Patricia was a proud Leicester lady, salt-of-the-earth and very much loved." He added...
Cave City, KYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her. Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Reporter Resigns Following Michael Phelps Article Mistake

A veteran sports reporter has resigned from her position with the New York Times after failing to disclose an important fact in her Michael Phelps story. Earlier this summer, Karen Crouse published a glowing profile on the legendary United States swimmer. However, she failed to disclose in the profile that she’s co-writing a book with Phelps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy