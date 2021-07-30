Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Jury Finds Capital Gazette Gunman Criminally Responsible In Newsroom Massacre

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WV5gt_0axzimND00

An Anne Arundel County jury ended deliberations and have found that Jarrod Warren Ramos, 41, was sane and criminally responsible for the June 28, 2018 murders of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters at the Capital Gazette Newsroom on Bestgate Road in Annapolis.

Sources say Ramos now faces five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

#developing

Comments / 9

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parole, MD
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arundel#Capital Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged With Handgun Violation

A Baltimore County man was arrested in Glen Burnie and charged with a handgun violation, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On July 19, 2021 at approximately 10:04 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Audi A4 at Green Branch Lane and Winding Wood Road in Glen Burnie. The officer observed suspected CDS in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm G2c Taurus handgun with 20 rounds in an extended magazine on the front passenger seat.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Teen, Mother of Abandoned Newborn Arrested by Anne Arundel County Police

Anne Arundel County Police has arrested a Glen Burnie teen after recently leaving her newborn baby abandoned in a wooded area. On July 14, 2021 at approximately 6:15 a.m. officers responded for report of an abandoned newborn female infant found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie. Several officers along with Anne Arundel County Fire Department Medic Unit responded. The newborn infant was transported to an area hospital for care.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Government Welcomes New Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the hiring of Asha Smith as Anne Arundel County’s new Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer. “Asha Smith brings a wealth of equal employment knowledge and leadership to our team, including her key role in our school system’s response to the pandemic,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “I want to thank Joelle Ridgeway and Kelly Lovett for serving in this role in an acting capacity.”
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Former Alderman, Retired Annapolis Police Officer George Kelley Sr. Has Died

Former ward 4 alderman and retired Annapolis City Police Officer George Oliver Kelley Sr. has passed away. He was 64 years old. Kelley, passed away on July 17, 2021, according to an online obituary. He served on the Annapolis City Council from 2001-2005. Kelley also attended John Jay Criminal Justice College in New York City before starting his career with the Annapolis Police Department in 1988. He retired from the department in 2001.
Odenton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Odenton 7-Eleven Employee Accused of Assaulting, Attempting to Stab a Customer

The employee of a 7-Eleven Store in Odenton was arrested after being accused of assaulting and attempting to stab a customer. On July 20, 2021 at approximately 12:07 a.m., officers responded for an assault at the 7-Eleven located in the 1300 block of Odenton Road for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, a customer stated that during a dispute with an employee, the employee physically grabbed him and pushed him out of the store. The employee then allegedly produced a knife from his pocket and attempted to stab the customer. There were no injuries.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Hosted Nearly 60 Kids For 2021 Youth Activities Program Baseball Camp

Chief Amal Awad and members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department held a baseball camp for about 58 children at Andover Park in Linthicum. The camp was organized by the department's Youth Activities Program, and was made a success with the help of participating officers, community members and The Linthicum Ferndale Youth Athletic Association.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

State Delegate Erek Barron Nominated as United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, White House Says

President Joe Biden has nominated a state delegate to serve as US Attorney for the District of Maryland, according to an announcement made by the White House. Erek L. Barron is a partner at the law firm of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP. He has also been a member of the Maryland legislature since 2015. From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Barron served as Counsel and Policy Advisor to then-Senator Joseph R. Biden on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Drugs.
Beltsville, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Prince George's County Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Role in 2011 Reston Murder

A Beltsville, Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago. According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on December 12, 2011. On that date, Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment in Reston in anticipation of the cocaine transaction. Instead of purchasing the cocaine, the intended customer attempted to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia did not have a firearm, but knew the two other individuals did have firearms. Mejia and the others fled to Honduras shortly after the crime. In late 2019, Mejia was located in the United States and arrested in Texas.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Sentence For Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Rasheed Mickens, age 35, of Catonsville, Maryland to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Multiple Arrests Made During Disturbance at Brooklyn Park Home Following Robbery in Baltimore City

Anne Arundel County Police arrested multiple people after being called to a home in Brooklyn Park for a disturbance stemming from an alleged robbery in Baltimore City. On July 27, 2021 at approximately 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn Park. The caller advised there were subjects at her front door with masks on. Officers arrived on scene and located two male suspects and also located an adult male who reported he had been robbed by the suspects in Baltimore.
Odenton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

19 Year Old From Annapolis, 17 Year Old From Bowie Arrested Following Robbery of Woman in Odenton

Two teens were arrested by the Anne Arundel County Police Department in connection with the robbery of a woman in Odenton. On July 21, 2021 at approximately 5:56 a.m., Western District officers responded for a reported theft from auto at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. According to police, the investigation revealed two suspects lured the victim over to her vehicle where she had cash in plain view.

Comments / 9

Community Policy