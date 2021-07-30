Anne Arundel County Jury Finds Capital Gazette Gunman Criminally Responsible In Newsroom Massacre

An Anne Arundel County jury ended deliberations and have found that Jarrod Warren Ramos, 41, was sane and criminally responsible for the June 28, 2018 murders of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters at the Capital Gazette Newsroom on Bestgate Road in Annapolis.

Sources say Ramos now faces five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

