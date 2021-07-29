Cancel
Heading to the beach this weekend? Brett Anthony's got you covered with Brett's Beach Ball Forecast!

CBS19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IzFG_0axoHIGn00

School's out and that means trips to the beach all season long!

That's why CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony created Brett's Beach Ball Forecast to make sure you're prepared as you head to your favorite beach this summer!

We're focusing on beaches that are roughly a day's-drive from East Texas - places like Galveston, Port Aransas, South Padre Island, Gulf Shores and even Destin!

So, before you load up the car, check out Brett's Beach Ball Forecast so you'll know if you'll be hitting the beach or hitting the local movie theater until the rain stops.

Also, don't forget to follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter .

OUTLOOK FOR JULY 30 - AUGUST 1:

Summer is speeding by now as we end July, it will be a great weekend to be at the beach! Despite afternoon, sea breeze thunderstorms, there will be many sun-filled hours to swim or read a book.

But one thing to watch out for are rip currents. Rip currents can be found along the gulf coast. The rip current threat is low this weekend, but sometimes they can sneak up on you.

Rip currents are channels of fast flowing water that flow perpendicular to or at an acute angle from the shoreline out toward the ocean. The swift-moving water has an average speed of one or two feet per second. The fastest rip currents have been measured at eight feet a second -- faster than an Olympic swimmer. They typically form between a sandbar and the shoreline or near jetties or piers.

Rip currents are dangerous because this fast moving water can sweep you out to deeper water or exhaust you as you try to get out of the current.

But here are a few recommendations if you encounter a rip current:

  1. Don’t fight the current
  2. Swim parallel to the shore to escape the current
  3. If you can’t escape, float or tread water
  4. If you need help, call or wave for assistance

Have a great weekend, stay safe and try to stay as cool as you can and remember when you’re on vacation, we’ve got you covered.

Is there another beach we should include or some other information you would like to see from Brett's Beach Ball Forecast, just email Brett at BAnthony@CBS19.tv.

Until next time, stay safe and surf's up!

