CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Funny Tweets To Quote At Parties In Lieu Of Having A Personality

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hey, not all of us have the patience to read books or take salsa lessons, so it comes to this. There's...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Funny-Yet-Sad Tweets About It Getting Dark Outside So Early

It’s that time of year again! With the shorter fall days and the daylight saving time change, darkness is coming for us earlier and earlier. And the funny folks of Twitter are not having it. They’ve been lamenting the end of summer evenings, when 6 p.m. felt like the start of a promising adventure. Now it feels like it’s basically midnight at 4 p.m.
ENTERTAINMENT
Esquire

23 Funny Christmas Quotes to Keep Spirits Bright All Season

Admit it: While Christmas should be a time for family and earnest reflection, some of the most memorable traditions are a breeding ground for comedy. Think: awkward office video holiday parties, frantic last minute Christmas gift shopping for a long list of people to buy for. The point is, we can all use a few laughs when you're taking on the stress of finding that last perfect present, trying to wrap a million things without getting carpal tunnel syndrome, or ever working up the courage to check your credit card balance. Without the laughs, we'd all be a bit of a Scrooge. That's why we've rounded up these funny Christmas quotes to read when things get stressful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
theloopnewspaper.com

Funnie punnies

As a writer, I'm used to and okay with taking a bit of poetic license now and then, and making up words or using malapropisms. But as much as I love word play, sadly I am very slow at making up puns. According to the Cambridge dictionary, a pun is...
MUSIC
thedoctorstv.com

How To Find Out if You Have a Toxic Personality

It might seem like the people around you are toxic, but could you be the toxic one?. The Doctors discuss an online quiz that helps people determine if they fall into any of the various toxic categories. Both psychiatrist Dr. Domenick Sportelli and plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon took the quiz and Dr. Sportelli was labeled as a "Debbie Downer" and Dr. Ordon was deemed a "Control Freak."
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy