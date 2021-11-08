Funny Tweets To Quote At Parties In Lieu Of Having A Personality

Admit it: While Christmas should be a time for family and earnest reflection, some of the most memorable traditions are a breeding ground for comedy. Think: awkward office video holiday parties, frantic last minute Christmas gift shopping for a long list of people to buy for. The point is, we can all use a few laughs when you're taking on the stress of finding that last perfect present, trying to wrap a million things without getting carpal tunnel syndrome, or ever working up the courage to check your credit card balance. Without the laughs, we'd all be a bit of a Scrooge. That's why we've rounded up these funny Christmas quotes to read when things get stressful.

