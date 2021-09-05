Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Will I need a Covid passport to go clubbing?

By Kate Ng
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSF0a_0axivgcF00

The UK government has confirmed that it will introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs from the end of September.

This means that patrons will be required to show proof of their vaccine status to gain entry to night-time venues.

“We set out broadly our intention to require our vaccination for nightclubs and some other settings and we’ll be coming forward in the coming weeks with details for that,” said the prime minister’s official spokesperson.

But proposals for the plans have been met with criticism by the night time industry, with two of the biggest nightclub chains in England previously saying they would reopen without checking customers’ Covid-19 vaccination or test status.

Here’s everything you need to know about Covid passports and clubbing:

What is a vaccine passport?

The vaccine passport , also widely called a Covid passport, is an NHS Covid Pass that can be requested via the NHS website or NHS app.

People in England can obtain an NHS Covid Pass two weeks after their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine as long as both doses were administered in England. This will last for 28 days.

You can also request a pass if you’ve had a negative PCR test or lateral flow test result within the past 48 hours and have reported the result on the NHS website. The passes last 48 hours after the test result.

People who have received both jabs can also request an NHS Covid Pass letter if they call 119, which show only vaccination status and has no expiry date.

How do clubs feel about vaccine passports?

Nightclubs have previously said they were largely opposed to the use of vaccine passports, citing concerns that such documentation discriminates against young people who are less likely to have had both doses of a vaccine.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said in a statement: “We have consistently opposed the use of Covid Passports or Covid Status Certificates fro access to industry events and venues, logistically and ethically it presents many issues.

“This is also supported by the recent Covid Status Certificate report carried out by the government, suggesting that the impact of using this method to mitigate risk would be disproportionate to the public health benefit.”

A poll by the NTIA found that eight in 10 nightlife businesses will not ask customers to provide Covid status information to gain entry to venues.

What have ministers said about vaccine passports?

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that checking people’s Covid-19 vaccine status is the “right thing to do” to ensure the whole economy remains open.

He told Sky News on Sunday: “We are looking at, by the end of September when everyone has had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, for the large venues, venues that could end up causing a real spike in infections, where we need to use the certification process.

“If you look at what the FA have done, they’ve done so brilliantly in terms of checking vaccine status to reopen football.

“That is the sort of right thing to do and we are absolutely on track to continue to make sure that we do that.

“There’s a reason for that ... the reason being is that, I, as does the Prime Minister, want to make sure the whole economy remains open.

“The worst thing we can do for those venues is to have a sort of open-shut-open-shut strategy because we see infection rates rise because of the close interaction of people, that’s how the virus spreads, if people are in close spaces in large numbers we see spikes appearing.

“The best thing to do then is to work with the industry to make sure that they can open safely and sustainably in the long term, and the best way to do that is to check vaccine status.”

Comments / 9

The Independent

The Independent

234K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Clubbing#Pcr Test#Nhs England#Passport#Nhs Covid Pass#Ntia#Sky News#Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
RetailTime Out Global

Confirmed: vaccination passports will be introduced in NSW from October

Once 70 per cent of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated in NSW and the state begins to unlock, vaccination passports will be required to access venues like bars and eateries, the deputy premier John Barilaro has confirmed. The new technology is currently being prepared and a pilot program will be rolled out in early October to ensure that the platform is fully tested and operational by the time lockdown rules begin to ease in mid-to-late October.
PharmaceuticalsThe Independent

Vaccine passports are on their way across the globe – whether some people want them or not

There is set to be a new global standard to combat the Covid-19 and it will be vaccine passports. It will take a couple of years for some evidence of vaccination to become universal, and there will be resistance for all sorts of reasons. But this is the way all developed countries moving, and they will be joined by the emerging nations as vaccines become more widely available.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
TravelWashington Post

Do I need a covid booster shot to travel? 5 things to consider.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated have found their status the key to entering countries, dining indoors, seeing shows and reclaiming some level of normalcy during the pandemic. But with the Biden administration’s announcement that booster shots will be offered widely starting Sept. 20, Americans may be wondering if future travel...
Premier Leaguenitravelnews.com

Vaccine Passports for Entry to Nightclubs WILL Go Ahead

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed that vaccine passports will become mandatory for entry to nightclubs and large venues and is expected to come into play by the end of this month (September). This comes after measures have been put in place for The Premier League to check fans have...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Swiss Will Need COVID Certificates to Go to Bars, Restaurants

ZURICH (Reuters) -People will need to show a COVID-status certificate to enter bars, restaurants and fitness centres in Switzerland from Monday, the government ordered, in a move to relieve pressure on hospitals that are struggling to cope with a fourth wave of infections. The government last week had held fire...
Public Healthpharmatimes.com

Gov’t injects £5.4bn to support NHS England’s COVID-19 response

The government has announced an extra £5.4bn funding injection into the NHS in England in a bid to tackle backlogs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be used immediately to support the NHS in its efforts to manage the ‘immediate pressures’ caused by the pandemic. According to the...
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.
HealthBBC

NHS wait times: 'I’m not half the man I was'

Wayne Dennis, aged 50, from Derbyshire was diagnosed with gallstones in June 2019 and has been on a waiting list to have gallbladder surgery for more than a year. He was due to have an operation in spring 2020, but the procedure was delayed because of the pandemic. In August last year Wayne developed acute pancreatitis and spent 197 days in hospital including 145 days in intensive care.
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Exposure to air pollution linked to greater risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation, report finds

A person’s previous exposure to air pollution may mean they are more likely to need hospital treatment if they catch Covid-19, a new report has found.Researchers from Imperial College London have found a link between people’s exposure to polluted air and how ill they will become if they contract Covid-19.The report, which was commissioned by the Mayor of London and led by Imperial’s Environmental Research Group, saw scientists evaluate studies from all over the world.They found exposure to air pollution prior to the pandemic not only increased the risk of someone requiring hospitalisation if they contracted the virus but also...
Cell Phonescntraveler.com

Which Vaccine Passport App Should I Use?

Planning travel abroad might have you wondering what kind of vaccine passport app you’ll need to download on your phone to confirm your vaccination or proof of a negative test upon entry. But with the highly contagious Delta variant causing a rise in cases in the U.S., you don’t need to leave the country anymore to run into coronavirus vaccination requirements.
EconomyTime Out Global

London’s nightlife venues are facing a massive shortage of door staff

The last year’s not been the easiest for clubbers. A rollercoaster of lockdowns, remembering to test before entry and now the possibility of mandatory vaccine passports – it’s been bad, but it’s not been awful. We move. For the clubs however, it’s been a very different story, and to make...

Comments / 0

Community Policy