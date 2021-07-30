Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Announces Spin-Off of Stablecoin Platform, Announces its Intent to Implement a Special Dividend Series

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced its intent to implement a Special Dividend Series to be issued in two parts to GreenBox Common Stockholders in connection with the planned spin-off of the Company's subsidiary that controls the Company's recently launched stablecoin platform (the "Coin Platform"). The Company currently anticipates it will announce the record date for the spin-off prior to the end of the year.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholder Value#Special Dividend#To Be Announced#Dividend Payments#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Company#Stablecoin Platform#Coin Platform#The Coin Platform#Sec#Pos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Richardson Electronics (RELL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a reverse split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10.
Financial ReportsPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Media Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IMAQU) (the "Company" or "IMAC") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units. The units were sold at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $200,000,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase three-fourths (3/4) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

BioCure Technology Inc. Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Completion of Issuer Sponsored Research Report

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - BioCure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (FSE: 1WH ) (CURE or the Company) - BioCure Technology Inc. ("BioCure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of August 2, 2021 and the completion of an issuer sponsored research report by Pitt Street Research.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Prices 5M Share IPO at $4/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) a drone manufacturer and systems developer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of US$20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment option following the closing date to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares from the Company.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. 3,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $35.53. Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
StocksStreetInsider.com

PCB Bancorp (PCB) Raises Quarterly Dividend 20% to $0.12; 3% Yield

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. This is a 20% increase from the prior dividend of $0.10. The dividend will be payable on August 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 6, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 5, 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Green Dot (GDOT) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c; Issues Solid Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.68, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $357.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $312.48 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWCAU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: BWCAU) announced today the pricing on August 3, 2021 of its initial public ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CN Energy Group (CNEY) IPO Double on Open to $8

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) opened for trading at $8 after pricing its initial public offering of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share. Shares have since trended down to $6.69.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Colfax Corp. (CFX) Announces Secondary Offering of 6.5M Shares of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Colfax Corporation ("Colfax" or the "Company") (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") have commenced an underwritten secondary offering of 6,544,522 shares of the Company's common stock.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Inventiva (IVA) announces implementation of At-The-Market program for Up to $100M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA "“ EURONEXT PARIS: IVA) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical need in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced the implementation of an At-The-Market ("ATM") program allowing the Company to issue and sell, including with unsolicited investors who have expressed an interest, ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADS"), each ADS representing one ordinary share of Inventiva, with aggregate gross sales proceeds of up to $100,000,000 (subject to a regulatory limit of 20% dilution and within the limits of the investors' requests expressed in the context of the program), from time to time, pursuant to the terms of a sale agreement with Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies"), acting as sales agent. The timing of any issuances in the form of ADSs will depend on a variety of factors. The ATM program will be effective until August 2, 2024, unless terminated prior to such date in accordance with the sale agreement or the maximum number of ADSs to be sold thereunder has been reached.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cyngn, Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Cyngn, Inc. announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to its proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The size and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Starts GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Joseph Hafling initiates coverage on GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $100.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on GXO Logistics Inc. click here. For more ratings news on GXO Logistics Inc. click here. Shares of GXO...
Retailmodernreaders.com

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
Financial Reportskitco.com

Anglo American announces a special dividend

(Kitco News) - Anglo American (AAL:LSE) announced it is to return an additional $2 billion to its shareholders through an on-market irrevocable and non-discretionary share buyback programme of $1 billion. There is also a special dividend of $0.80 per ordinary share, equal to $1 billion. Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy