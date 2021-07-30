GreenBox POS (GBOX) Announces Spin-Off of Stablecoin Platform, Announces its Intent to Implement a Special Dividend Series
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced its intent to implement a Special Dividend Series to be issued in two parts to GreenBox Common Stockholders in connection with the planned spin-off of the Company's subsidiary that controls the Company's recently launched stablecoin platform (the "Coin Platform"). The Company currently anticipates it will announce the record date for the spin-off prior to the end of the year.www.streetinsider.com
