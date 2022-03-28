ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Your Essential Guide to Buying Broadway Tickets Online

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re from out of town (or even if you’re a New Yorker that normally avoids the theatre district like the plague), securing coveted seats to blockbuster musicals, plays, and other live shows on Broadway can be a confusing process. But with a little planning in advance, it’s actually easier than ever to buy Broadway tickets to some of the most successful shows — like Hamilton , Wicked, Jagged Little Pill, and Dear Evan Hansen , to name a few.

Tickets for these shows and the big winners of last year’s Tony Awards like Tina — The Tina Turner Musical , and Moulin Rouge! have already been on sale for months, but there’s still ways you can buy Broadway tickets online. Even shows and musicals like Mrs. Doubtfire , Company , and MJ: The Musical whose openings were postponed because of the pandemic have received the green light to start opening up their ticket booths. The cult-hit Beetlejuice is also back from the dead with an April 2022 opening after closing unceremoniously before their final day in 2020.

But if you don’t want to wait on line for hours at the crack of dawn to secure tickets at the box office, be kept on hold while calling a ticket service, or pay a million extra fees, we’ve got the best tips on how to find the best tickets to Tony Award-winning shows from the comfort of your own home.

How to Buy Broadway Tickets

Don’t panic if you think you have to physically be in the Big Apple to order tickets, because you don’t. There are still a couple things to keep in mind when researching the availability and pricing for the shows you want to go to, so keep these in mind before showtime.

For a complete list of current and upcoming Broadway shows, we recommend checking out Broadway.org first, which is the Broadway League’s official online site for all the theatre information you’ll need. This will give you a good idea of which shows are open, as well as a theatre district map, and details about the shows.

While it may seem old school, you can always call up ticket venders on the phone like Telecharge and even Ticketmaster , if at the very least to check show dates, times, and what price point different seats are going for. And if you crave an adrenaline rush, or if you’re only a few subway stops away, buying tickets in person from the theater’s box office lets you select the performance date and time you want to see, often without additional handling feels. That being said, most box offices are only open between 12pm and curtain call for the show at the theatre, so it’ll be a bit of a mad dash.

What’s the Best Way to Buy Broadway Tickets Online?

There are few primary online ticket vendors used by Broadway theaters, including Telecharge, TodayTix, Ticketmaster , and VividSeats . In general, ticket prices will range anywhere from $20-$200+ dollars (although the higher end skews almost exclusively Hamilton ), depending on where you’re sitting, performance dates, and times. Expect to pay a premium for ticket prices on high-capacity days, like weekend evenings, and for seats in the floor and lower-level mezzanine sections.

Buy:
Discounted Broadway Tickets
at
Vivid Seats

You can always check online for discounted Broadway tickets , including group discounts, student, standing room, and rush tickets, which most theaters offer frequently. Though, in this case, you’ll probably have less wiggle room in terms of dates, what time you can see the show at and what seat you end up in (probably the upper-mezzanine, if we’re being honest).

Buying and reserving tickets online is still one of the easiest ways to see a Broadway show without the hassle or extra steps of the box office. With a few clicks and taps, you can just show up to the theatre at show time.

So you’re all geared up to buy tickets — but what’s even playing? Here’s a list of some of our favorite returning Broadway shows, and how you can snag some seats online in just a few minutes. Bookmark this page as we update it with the latest Broadway productions to return to the stage.

Hamilton

Inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow, Hamilton opened on Broadway in 2015, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and has since gone on to win 11 Tony Awards and garner a special filmed version of the original cast performance, now streaming on Disney+ . Scoring elusive seats to this show has been no easy feat, but you can currently buy Hamilton tickets online for performances.

Before you head to the theater, you can jam out to the Grammy Award-winning soundtrack too. You can get the Hamilton soundtrack online here .

Wicked

Taking place before Dorothy, and her little dog Toto, Wicked dives into the untold story of the witches of Oz. It won’t take any spells for you to check out tickets, available online now .

Want to experience the magic before showtime? Get the Wicked soundtrack here .

Moulin Rouge!: the Musical

The musical adaptation, based on the movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, is a spectacle that attempts to balance excess and doom. Moulin Rouge! has resumed performances at Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and tickets are available now .

Catch the soundtrack, which includes 70 pop songs — including “Sympathy for the Devil” and “Bad Romance” — here .

Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Based on the Queen of Rock and Roll herself, this autobiographical musical charts the icon’s life from childhood through her Eighties comeback. You can check out tickets online now .

Turner has too many hits to even name, but you can listen to a selection of them on the original cast soundtrack online .

Dear Evan Hansen

With a feature film out starring original cast member Ben Platt , the original musical is about a young man with anxiety who finds himself caught in a lie about being friends with his fellow student who died by suicide won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2016. You can get your Dear Evan Hansen tickets online .

You can hear classics like “Waving Through A Window” on the soundtrack before you see the show (or the film), online here .

Jagged Little Pill

Inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic 1995 album of the same name, tickets for this rock musical are currently on sale through the end of the year.

While we can’t stop listening to the original album , the new renditions of familiar songs are worth the listen too, available on the Jagged Little Pill soundtrack here .

Company

This revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical comedy has a gender-swapped twist, starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone. Tickets are already on sale here .

The cast album hasn’t been released yet, but you can listen to the original Broadway cast recording soundtrack here .

Aladdin

The musical adaptation of the popular Disney animated movie has resumed performances at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theater. Visit VividSeats to check out available tickets.

Even though you could pop in the original Disney movie, or stream the live-action adaption to hear iconic songs like “Friend Like Me”, you can always get the original soundtrack here .

Book of Mormon

From the creators of “South Park” and the co-creator of Avenue Q, the comedy musical about two Mormon boys sent on a mission has tickets available right now on VividSeats .

Full of the raunch and satire Matt Stone and Trey Parker are known for, you can listen to the original soundtrack here .

The Music Man

Plagued by Covid-related closures and delays, the revival of the classic Music Man has returned in full swing, with Hugh Jackman staring as Harold Hill opposite Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. Tickets to this one are a hot commodity due to the star power of its cast, so you’ll want to check availability here .

Strike up the band and listen to the original 1957 Broadway cast recording , as well as the movie’s album, here .

Chicago

There’s never a better time to see one of the longest-running American musicals in Broadway history. Chicago tickets (the jazz-era musical, not the band) are currently on sale , including weekends.

No matter what your verdict on the show is, you can always listen to the soundtrack here .

American Utopia

The David Byrne-lead musical will returned to Broadway on September 17 with classic songs and a signature experimental edge. Tickets are currently on sale.

You can listen to the soundtrack here , or experience a filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show on Amazon Prime , directed by Oscar-winner Spike Lee.

Funny Girl

Broadway’s first-ever revival of the biomusical features a revised book by Harvey Fierstein and Beanie Feldstein leading the cast as Fanny Brice. Previews have already kicked off, but you can get tickets for the show’s opening starting April 24 here .

While the cast album for the revival isn’t out yet, you can listen to the original 1964 cast album on Amazon Music here .

Come From Away

The popular musical will return to Broadway ahead of a planned Apple TV Plus filmed version of the play. Tickets are currently on sale for shows running through the end of June 2022.

The soundtrack, full of Newfoundland folk musical sound, is available here .

Diana The Musical

If you’d prefer to catch the musical about the late Princess Diana in-person as opposed to the live stage recording on Netflix , get your tickets here .

Listen to the original soundtrack here before you don your royal attire and step into the theater.

Hadestown

Based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, and king Hades and his wife Persephone, take a journey to the underworld with tickets to this 2019 Tony Award-winning musical here .

First released as a concept album , then turned into an Off-Broadway production , you can listen to all three albums, including the original Broadway cast, here .

Mrs. Doubtfire

Based on the popular 1993 Robin Williams movie, and by the team behind Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!, Mrs. Doubtfire is here with tickets currently on sale and shows starting up again April 14.

Watch the film and relive all the hilarious moments before you head to the musical, streaming now on Amazon Prime .

Six

Six is a pop musical modern retelling, based on the lives (and deaths) of the eight wives of Henry VII, which was set to perform mere hours before the coronavirus theater shutdown in 2020. The musical has finally debuted on Broadway, and tickets are currently available for shows through March 2022.

Listen to each wife take turns singing about how they suffered the most under Henry on the studio cast recording here .

MJ: The Musical

Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, this brand-new musical takes you behind the history of how Michael Jackson became a legend, and you can see the musical now with tickets on sale here .

While the cast album isn’t available online, you can catch all the classic songs you love with The Essential MJ album here.

The Phantom of the Opera

Running since January 26, 1988, the longest-running musical on Broadway returns to the stage. Tickets are currently available online here.

While there’s too many Phantom soundtracks to count, from live concert recordings, to the movie adaption soundtrack, you can find them all here .

