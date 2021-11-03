CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorry to Be the One to Tell You This, but Darren Barnet Is Already Taken

By Monica Sisavat
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Darren Barnet may be engrossed in a love triangle with Natalie and Josh in Netflix's latest rom-com Love Hard, but offscreen, that seems to be anything but the case. Darren...

Deadline

‘Never Have I Ever’ Actor Darren Barnet Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Darren Barnet has signed with Paradigm. The Japanese American actor is currently making a splash on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever in the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida, love interest of the show’s lead Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). The show was renewed for a third season in August. Barnet will next star in the upcoming romantic comedy from the streamer, Love Hard alongside Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Harry Shum Jr. releasing Nov. 5. Additionally at Netflix, he will lend his voice to the upcoming Netflix series Blue Eyed Samurai alongside George Takei, Brenda Song, and Randall Park. He recently wrapped production on the independent thriller Apophenia, in which he stars and produces. The feature is currently in post-production. Other credits include an arc in the final season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of Shield, and his role in the hit NBC series This Is Us, as the younger version of Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson. He continues to be represented by 111 Media and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.
extratv

‘Love Hard’ Star Darren Barnet Shares His Crazy Catfishing Story

"Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Nina Dobrev, Daren Barnet and Jimmy O. Yang about their new movie “Love Hard,” which is “a classic catfish tale.”. Darren opened up about his own real-life catfishing horror story. After having some “intense eye contact” with a woman at a restaurant, Darren asked the woman out to dinner, but the date didn’t go as planned. He shared, “When we sat down, the nice girl I met at lunch had completely gone away. She was talking about how famous she was in, like, Romania or something. When the night ended after a horrible, horrible time, she decides, ‘I'm bored, I wanna go home.’ I was like, ‘Okay, do you need a ride?’ She goes, ‘No, it's okay,’ and a truck of like four dudes rolls up. She rode off into the sunset and I never saw her again.”
POPSUGAR

Everything to Know About Your New Fave Rom-Com Leading Man, Jimmy O. Yang

Jimmy O. Yang makes the perfect love interest in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Love Hard, premiering Nov. 5. In Love Hard, Yang plays Josh, a character who's been catfishing Nina Dobrev's character, Natalie Bauer, on a dating app. When she travels from LA to surprise her East Coast online lover for the holidays, she finds the person behind Josh's profile doesn't look anything like the man she saw on the app. Turns out, he was using the photo of his childhood friend Tag. As Natalie tries to get the real Tag to notice her with Josh's help, she ends up getting to know the real Josh, too, in a touching movie that we know we'll be watching again and again.
POPSUGAR

Jimmy O. Yang Already Has the Perfect Pitch For a Love Hard Sequel, So Let's Make It Happen

Netflix has become well known for its fan-favorite holiday rom-coms, but Love Hard might be its best yet. In addition to having a star-studded cast — including Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Darren Barnet — the film is filled with just as many comedic moments as heartwarming ones. The story revolves around a young journalist named Natalie who travels across the country to spend the holidays with a guy named Josh she's been talking to online. The only problem is that once she arrives, she finds out she's actually been catfished.
imdb.com

TikTok Star Huey Haha Dead at 22

Update: A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson confirmed Huey Haha died on Oct. 25. The spokesperson stated, "The preliminary investigation into that incident indicated no foul play and the investigation was turned over to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office." ______ TikTok star Huey Haha is dead, leaving behind 2-year-old daughter Princess. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Huey's friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos and videos with the 22-year-old influencer, writing, "Used to saying Rip but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the...
Distractify

Rapper Eve Reveals That She and Her Husband, Maximillion Copper, Are Expecting a Child

Oh baby! Like many female celebrities, Eve has found herself under constant baby-bump watch over the years. From the early days of her rap career to jumping the broom with British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, it appears that Eve’s name has always been attached to pregnancy. And while most fans have been hopeful that the entrepreneur would have a brood of her own, it appears that they might be getting their wish.
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
Variety

Chord Overstreet to Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com (EXCLUSIVE)

“Glee” actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s upcoming holiday romantic comedy. The film, which does not have a title yet, will also feature George Young (“Malignant”), Jack Wagner (“When Calls the Heart,” “General Hospital”) and Olivia Perez (“In the Heights”). Its release date will be announced at a later time. Lohan, in her first acting role in years, is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his...
POPSUGAR

"I Felt Like a Teen": Cardi B Fangirling Over Robert Pattinson Is All of Us

Image Source: Getty / Pierre Suu / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis. Move over, Penn Badgley! Cardi B just met another teen heartthrob: Robert Pattinson. The two met on Nov. 4 at an exclusive Beverly Hills cocktail party honoring British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful OBE. "Come, look at my friend, guys," Cardi said in a short clip she posted to Twitter. Seconds later, Pattinson walks into the frame, prompting Cardi to squeal like a 13-year-old girl. "Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!" she captioned the video. So we take it as that Cardi is Team Edward? For the record, this isn't the first time the Grammy-winning rapper professed her love for vampires. In July, she joked about wanting to have "vampire sex." Funny enough, Netflix actually used her tweet to promote The Twilight Saga when it hit the streaming service that same month. Check out the adorable moment between Cardi and Robert below.
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
