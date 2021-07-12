Cancel
California State

USDA-NASS Projects Smaller Crop for California Almonds

californiaagnet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Almond Objective Measurement Report, published Monday by the United States Department of Agriculture-National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA-NASS), estimates that the 2021 crop will come in at 2.8 billion meat pounds, 10 percent below last year’s record of 3.1 billion pounds. (Editor’s Note: The steep decline in production this year comes as a big surprise with the May subjective forecast suggesting a larger crop at 3.2 billion pounds)

californiaagnet.com

