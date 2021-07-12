Securities industry exams: Passing offers high rewards

Brand Story - Solomon Exam Prep is ‘the ticket’ into the world of finance. If you want to work in the highly regulated securities industry — the world of stocks, bonds, options, trading, municipal finance, investment advising, investment banking, private equity — it’s likely that you need to pass several difficult exams in order to do that. Portland-based Solomon Exam Prep has helped tens of thousands of students pass their securities licensing exams, like the Series 7, the Series 65 and the newest entry: the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam.