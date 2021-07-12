Helping to Improve Cancer Patients’ Care Treatment Experience

Brand Story - Kaiser Permanente cancer case conferences provide expert guidance and coordination of care from the moment of diagnosis. When COVID-19 hit and grew to a global pandemic, routine medical care dropped off across the United States and most elective surgeries were canceled or postponed — in part because people felt hesitant to enter medical facilities but also because hospitals needed to conserve personal protective equipment. Disease didn’t go away, however, and it remained crucial for people to get necessary care, especially for cancer.