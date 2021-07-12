Open For Business: Forest Grove

Brand Story - Forest Grove is open for business and offers great opportunities, please come explore. That is the message Jeffrey King wants to convey to all residents of Greater Portland. King, the economic development manager for the City of Forest Grove, says the city he has served for 16 years is coming into its own — especially as pandemic restrictions ease — and is ripe for families, entrepreneurs looking to start and locate a business and those desiring to work from home farther away from Oregon’s heavily trafficked, biggest urban center. “And the lifestyle quality is all here, too,” he says.