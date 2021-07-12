Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Park Place at Tobin Hill Combines Modern Construction with Historic District

sheltonherald.com
 17 days ago

How often have we looked for a midtown neighborhood home with access to all the urban treasures and yet not made the move due to the wear and tear on the only available older houses? Rarely do we find that perfect combination of the historic neighborhood and new home construction, the former rich in parks, cafes, and public institutions, the latter green built with open floorplans and all the technology and amenities. If this combination appeals to you, Park Place at Tobin Hill is your answer. Located at the intersection of E. Evergreen and McCullough, Imagine Homes has designed unique floorplans, pro-style kitchens, and Energy Star-certified efficiency. The wait is over.

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Historic District#Restaurants#Home Construction#Park Place#Whirlpool Energy Star#Trinity University#The Performing Arts#The San Antonio Symphony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Beverly, MASalem News

City considers expanding Fish Flake Hill historic district

BEVERLY — As the only local historic district in Beverly, a portion of the Fish Flake Hill neighborhood is uniquely protected from changes to its historic character. Historic buildings cannot be altered or demolished without the approval of a city commission. Now the city is now looking to expand those...
The State

New apartments coming to downtown Columbia in historic, mid-century modern building

A Columbia office building that has sat vacant for at least five years will soon be turned into the first apartments on the 1800 block of Main Street. Located at 1813 Main St., the building will feature 28 to 30 market rate units aimed at attracting “young professionals and empty nesters who want to live in an urban environment,” according to a press release from Cason Development Group, one of the developers behind the project.
PoliticsSasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Readies Downtown Historic District Design Standards

A series of public meetings and advance planning is in the works as the City of Duluth begins the process of proposing historic district design guidelines for downtown Duluth. The planning and eventual design standard will dictate in large degree the way that downtown will look and move forward in the future.
Princeton, NJtowntopics.com

HPC Considers Club Row Historic District

Resuming a process that began in 1992 before lying dormant for the past 26 years, the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) held a concept discussion on Monday, July 19, on the designation of a Club Row historic district on Prospect Avenue. Club Row is already on the National Register of Historic...
Gonzales, LApelicanpostonline.com

Beautiful, historic home in Dutchtown School District on the market

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of the most historic homes in Gonzales. Reputed to be the Carville home of J.M. Carville, this 200 year old cypress pier and beam home is beautiful beyond compare. There is a raw hand-cut cypress plank inset into the front porch archway containing a hand written inscription that reads, “J.M. Carville, Island Store, Iberville, LA, 18__” (date not legible). Carville, Louisiana was called Island, before it was renamed Carville in 1909, to honor Louis Arthur Carville, the postmaster at the time, who was political consultant James Carville’s grandfather.
Redmond, WAgeekwire.com

Immaculate New Construction on Union Hill

23403 Northeast Union Hill Road, Redmond, WA 98053. Unparalleled in luxury and design new construction home sitting on peaceful 1.38 acres in an epic Union Hill location! Unpretentious yet simply sensational in finishes and layout, optimized for today’s function as your private retreat or entertaining. Features include: Gorgeous wide planked flooring, luxury millwork, 16’ Nana Wall leads into over 300 Sq ft of outdoor living space, A/C, auto transfer gas generator, EV chargers, marble counters, Bluestar cooktop double Ovens, 2 Cove DW’s, Sub Z Fridge, Freezer and Wine Fridge. 5 functional bedrooms, large home office suite with ¾ bath, unique design and quality touches in every room! 15 Mins to Microsoft, 11 Mins to Whole Foods and Marymoor Park/BG Trail! Option to finish approx. 860 sq ft basement.
Home & Gardencorporatehousingbyowner.com

Colorful Home in Historic District

This 100 year old fully furnished and updated home is colorful both inside and out. In addition to the bedroom there is a separate TV/Office room (which could serve as a second bedroom if desired). Laundry Room and 2nd bathroom with tub are located in basement. In the backyard there is a detached 200 square foot Cobana (heat but no plumbing).
Notre Dame, INnd.edu

Parking lot construction at Columba Hall

The University, in cooperation with the Congregation of Holy Cross, will begin construction this week on a small parking lot south of Columba Hall, a residence for Holy Cross brothers. The lot, which will accommodate 13 vehicles, will replace on-street parking at the south end of St. Mary's Road across...
San Jose, CAsjpl.org

Looking Back: Our Historic District of Alviso

Image: The H.G. Wade warehouse in 2017. Photo ©Ralph M. Pearce. Alviso was founded in 1852, named after the ranchero Ignacio Alviso. Standing on the southern shores of the San Francisco Bay, Alviso was its own town until being incorporated into the city of San Jose in 1968. The post office still recognizes Alviso as a place name, though mail isn't delivered to residents, it has to be picked up at their post office.
Lexington, MABoston Globe

In Lexington, a modern take on historic hospitality

LEXINGTON — The wallpaper shouldn’t work. It’s black and covered with big stars. Making matters worse, it’s clinging to the walls of a historic Lexington Inn. Down the corridor and around the corner, the situation isn’t much better. An entryway is papered with an equally questionable choice. This wallpaper is flocked. As in lime-green 1970s flocked. It’s practically an affront to the architecture it occupies.
Middletown, RIluxuryrealestate.com

Record Condominium Sale at Bancroft-on-the-Bluffs for $3.45 Million

NEWPORT, RI – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of Unit #6 at 575 Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown, Rhode Island. According to the RI Statewide MLS records, the sale price of $3,450,000 is the highest sale ever at Bancroft-on-the-Bluffs and the highest sale of a condominium in Rhode Island this year. Tina Wiley and Michelle Kirby of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, and Paul Leys, broker and co-owner represented the buyers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy