The 20 best swimsuit cover ups of 2022, according to Amazon reviews

By Camryn La Sala, Ruby McAuliffe
 3 days ago

When it comes to swimsuit coverups, there are so many different options. You can go with a chiffon maxi dress, a simple sarong skirt, a bohemian crochet vibe or even a simple T-shirt dress. If it contains SPF , even better!

Finding a coverup that you feel great in and doesn’t break the bank, however, may be the hard part.

Luckily, Amazon is a great place to shop for swimsuit coverups, and we’ve searched the retailer website high and low for the most reviewed picks available.

Ahead, find great options to wear at the beach, by the pool and that even double as a cute summer dress to rock at your next BBQ party.

Whether you’re looking for something extra protective like a UPF coverup or something sexy you can wear on your next vacation, we’ve got you covered.

1. Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up Tunic Dress, $27 Reviews: 800+
Throw this tunic on over a swimsuit and call it a day. Details include a shallow v-neck, crochet material, short sleeves and a cinched waist.

Buy Now 2. Valphsio Women’s Spaghetti Strap Short Dress , $18, original price: $23
Reviews: 750+
This bohemian-style number doubles as a dress and coverup, making it a great option for the days on vacation when you’re going from the pool to town.

buy now 3. Pinziko Women’s Summer Beach Dress , $24, original price: $36 Reviews: 15,000+
Add a little extra flair to your summer wardrobe with this tassel designed summer beach dress that comes in tons of colors.

buy now 4. Blooming Jelly Womens Swimsuit Coverup , $32 Reviews: 700+
For a chic but fun option that is bound to give you compliments, go for this Blooming Jelly pick.

buy now 5. Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up , $27 Reviews: 550+
If you love anything made out of crochet, you can’t go wrong with this number made by Bsubseach.

buy now 6. MISFAY Women’s Spaghetti Strap Beach Cover Up Dress , $22, original price: $30 Reviews: 9,500+
Keep your arms free as a bird with this spaghetti strap coverup that comes in more than 40 different colors and patterns.

buy now 7. HARHAY Women’s Summer Swimsuit Cover Up , $20
Reviews: 21,500+
For an effortless and extra beachy option, consider this trendy crochet coverup.

buy now 8. Ekouaer Short Chiffon Sarong , $9 Reviews: 17,000+
Sarongs are always a great idea! This one is less than $15 and comes in dozens of colors.

buy now 9. Ekouaer Beach Dress , $26 Reviews: 23,000+
This Ekouaer beach dress can easily go from the pool to the town (or even dinner). It pairs well with any and all accessories and comes in 30+ colors including off-white, lime green and more.

buy now 10. Yincro Women’s Chiffon Swimsuit Cover Up , $25 Reviews: 1,400+
Who doesn’t love pom-poms? This simple but trendy coverup features adorable detailing and comes in a variety of different shades.

buy now 11. Jeasona Women’s Crochet Bathing Suit Cover Up , $16 Reviews: 6,000+
This Jeasona coverup is another well-loved crochet option on Amazon.com with just under 6,000 raving reviews.

buy now 12. Loritta Oversized Cover Up , $20, original price: $30 Reviews: 6,100+
If you enjoy a classic oversized fit, consider giving the Loritta coverup a try.

buy now 13. Wander Agio Cover Up , $22 Reviews: 6,200+
The Wander Agio Coverup is chic and bound to look great on any body shape.

buy now 14. Dokotoo Kimono Tassel Beach Cover Up , $26 Reviews: 5,200+
For a budget-friendly kimono coverup, Amazon reviewers love this one by Dokotto. It’s available in 15 different designs.

buy now 15. Willit Women’s UPF 50+ Cover-Up Dress , $28 Reviews: 1,800+
Everyone should own at least one coverup in the sun protective clothing category. This one by Willit is just $31 and contains SPF 50 to help keep your skin away from harmful UV rays.

buy now 16. POPYOUNG Summer Swing Casual Beach Dress , $27 Reviews: 4,300+
Featuring a V-neck and a knee-length hem, this is the ideal swing dress to throw on over any swimsuit. Wear it to the beach, throw it on for lunch or wear it as a dress to go shopping on a warm summer day — the options are endless.

Buy Now 17. Lilly Pulitzer Motley Cover-Up , $128 Reviews: n/a
When it comes to cover ups, Lilly Pultizer is one of the brand’s that does it best. This Motley style is chic, fun and gives just enough coverage for the beach or ocean front bar.

buy now 18. Ekouaer Loose Sun Dress , $26 Reviews: 6,400+
Choose from over 40 different colors to find your perfect match. You can also look forward to soft fabric, breathable material, a deep V-neck and 3/4 bell sleeves.

Buy Now 19. Sovoyontee Mesh Long Sleeve Tie Front Cover Up Dress , $22, original price: $36 Reviews: 8,200+
Get ready to feel fabulous all summer long. This cover up features a tie closure, long sleeves, a plunging front and comes in nine colors.

Buy Now 20. Ekouaer Open Front Beach Bikini Cardigan , $28 Reviews: 1,200+
With a tie closure, cool material, lace patchwork and swing sleeves, this flowy cover up is a force to be reckoned with. Choose from an array of different colorways.

Buy Now

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

