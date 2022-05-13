The 20 best swimsuit cover ups of 2022, according to Amazon reviews

When it comes to swimsuit coverups, there are so many different options. You can go with a chiffon maxi dress, a simple sarong skirt, a bohemian crochet vibe or even a simple T-shirt dress. If it contains SPF , even better!

Finding a coverup that you feel great in and doesn’t break the bank, however, may be the hard part.

Luckily, Amazon is a great place to shop for swimsuit coverups, and we’ve searched the retailer website high and low for the most reviewed picks available.

Ahead, find great options to wear at the beach, by the pool and that even double as a cute summer dress to rock at your next BBQ party.

Whether you’re looking for something extra protective like a UPF coverup or something sexy you can wear on your next vacation, we’ve got you covered.

Amazon

Reviews: 800+

Throw this tunic on over a swimsuit and call it a day. Details include a shallow v-neck, crochet material, short sleeves and a cinched waist.

Amazon

This bohemian-style number doubles as a dress and coverup, making it a great option for the days on vacation when you’re going from the pool to town.

Amazon

Add a little extra flair to your summer wardrobe with this tassel designed summer beach dress that comes in tons of colors.

Amazon

For a chic but fun option that is bound to give you compliments, go for this Blooming Jelly pick.

Amazon

If you love anything made out of crochet, you can’t go wrong with this number made by Bsubseach.

Amazon

Keep your arms free as a bird with this spaghetti strap coverup that comes in more than 40 different colors and patterns.

Amazon

For an effortless and extra beachy option, consider this trendy crochet coverup.

Amazon

Sarongs are always a great idea! This one is less than $15 and comes in dozens of colors.

Amazon

This Ekouaer beach dress can easily go from the pool to the town (or even dinner). It pairs well with any and all accessories and comes in 30+ colors including off-white, lime green and more.

Amazon

Who doesn’t love pom-poms? This simple but trendy coverup features adorable detailing and comes in a variety of different shades.

Amazon

This Jeasona coverup is another well-loved crochet option on Amazon.com with just under 6,000 raving reviews.

Amazon

If you enjoy a classic oversized fit, consider giving the Loritta coverup a try.

Amazon

The Wander Agio Coverup is chic and bound to look great on any body shape.

Amazon

For a budget-friendly kimono coverup, Amazon reviewers love this one by Dokotto. It’s available in 15 different designs.

Amazon

Everyone should own at least one coverup in the sun protective clothing category. This one by Willit is just $31 and contains SPF 50 to help keep your skin away from harmful UV rays.

Amazon

Reviews: 4,300+

Featuring a V-neck and a knee-length hem, this is the ideal swing dress to throw on over any swimsuit. Wear it to the beach, throw it on for lunch or wear it as a dress to go shopping on a warm summer day — the options are endless.

When it comes to cover ups, Lilly Pultizer is one of the brand’s that does it best. This Motley style is chic, fun and gives just enough coverage for the beach or ocean front bar.

Amazon

Reviews: 6,400+

Choose from over 40 different colors to find your perfect match. You can also look forward to soft fabric, breathable material, a deep V-neck and 3/4 bell sleeves.

Amazon

Reviews: 8,200+

Get ready to feel fabulous all summer long. This cover up features a tie closure, long sleeves, a plunging front and comes in nine colors.

Amazon

Reviews: 1,200+

With a tie closure, cool material, lace patchwork and swing sleeves, this flowy cover up is a force to be reckoned with. Choose from an array of different colorways.

