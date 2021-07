Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Harvey, Tropical Storm Imelda...over the last year, these storms have left their devastating mark upon the Texas and Louisiana coastlines. Thousands of residents were stranded due to storm surge and flash flooding. Many local first responders and rescue operations were not able to quickly respond to the life-saving needs of many of these citizens. This was usually the result of either the conditions being too dangerous for rescue operations or the fact that many local authorities didn't have the proper equipment and training to conduct these operations.