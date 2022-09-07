ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 7 Best Shoes for Flat Feet, According to a Podiatrist

By Jamie Feldman
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEOQI_0awquPRy00

Even if you have flat feet, chances are you haven't given much thought to the type of shoe you should be wearing. That's because the condition — which occurs when the foot does not have a natural arch, allowing the entire foot to touch the ground — is fairly common and typically painless.

But even if your flat feet aren't causing you pain, wearing the wrong shoes could lead to other issues. "Many problems can occur or be made worse, such as bunions, hammertoes, tendinitis, plantar fasciitis or back, hip and knee pain," podiatrist Jackie Sutera, DPM, tells LIVESTRONG.com.

With that in mind, we've rounded up seven of the best shoes for people with flat feet, along with what to know before you buy a pair.

How We Chose

We tapped Dr. Sutera to share her professional product recommendations and break down what to look for in shoes for flat feet. We selected the following products based on her input and the following criteria:

  • Comfort
  • Fit
  • Durability
  • Style
  • Cost

1. Best for Walking: New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWlbG_0awquPRy00

These lightweight New Balance sneakers offer a ton of support without being heavy, making them ideal walking shoes for people with flat feet.

Dr. Sutera recommends them for their extra cushioning as well as the fact that they're built with a medial post, a device inside the insole that offers more support for pronated feet.

They also come in widths ranging from standard to extra wide, which wins them extra points in the comfort category.

2. Best for Running: Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ipkv_0awquPRy00

A beloved running shoe in general, Brooks Adrenaline is a great option for runners with flat feet, too, thanks to what Dr. Sutera says is great stability and cushioning.

They are built to offer added support without sacrificing comfort. Not to mention the many colors, widths and sizes they are available in. This is one simply solid, everyday running shoe .

3. Best Everyday Sneaker: Vionic Miles Active Sneaker or Men's Classic Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekSJz_0awquPRy00

Vionic bills itself as "the most supportive shoes... ever," and these everyday sneakers are no exception.

The women's Miles sneakers, which are made with breathable mesh for cool-foot comfort, are also expertly designed and approved, using a "podiatrist-designed orthotic with a flexible, cushioned outsole" to round out a perfectly supportive option for flat feet.

For men, try the comparable Vionic Men's Classic Walker.

4. Best for Overpronation: Brooks Ariel or Brooks Beast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RF8Hp_0awquPRy00

Overpronation occurs when the foot rolls inward with each step. Dr. Sutera calls Brooks Ariel sneakers a favorite for people with this issue thanks to the amount of stability, motion control and cushioning.

The Ariel also wins points for its supportive fit using its GuideRails technology — they are built to lessen the impact when a foot hits the pavement and prevent excess movement.

For men, try the comparable Brooks Beast.

5. Best on a Budget: Dr. Scholl's Blitz Walking Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHGdC_0awquPRy00

Dr. Scholl's is synonymous with foot comfort, and their sneaker selection is no exception. Priced right at under $50, they are perfect for everyday use. Reviewers love them for their support and comfort during long periods of standing, walking or running.

They also come equipped with an ultra-padded insole for added comfort.

6. Best Hiking Shoe: Merrell Moab 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNCF0_0awquPRy00

Merrells? For hiking? Groundbreaking.

There's a reason these shoes are on everyone's best-of lists, though: They're the real deal. The Moab 2 features everything you'd want out of a hiking shoe (they're waterproof, ultra-durable and breathable, to name a few) but they're also a great choice for hikers with flat feet.

"They are breathable, light and shock-absorbing, and the molded nylon adds to the stability of the shoe," Dr. Sutera says.

7. Best Sport Sandal: Vionic Toe Post Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b38Lz_0awquPRy00

Dr. Sutera recommends the Vionic sandal, which are "made to wear for longer periods of walking and standing," she says. "They offer support, a deep heel cup and cushioning."

These sandals are also approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) for comfort, durability and support. The unisex design is also affordable, clocking in under $70.

What to Look for in Shoes for Flat Feet

Before you buy a new pair of kicks, here are three things to keep in mind:

1. Arch Support

Dr. Sutera calls arch support a "must-have" for people with flat feet.

"The raised padding or elevation located on the top of insoles in shoes or orthotics helps elevate and neutralize the inside of the mid-foot," she says.

2. Durability

Because people with flat feet tend to wear down shoes faster than those with a more neutral or higher arch, it's a good idea to look for a long-lasting shoe. This is important not only because you need a better quality shoe to alleviate any issues associated with flat feet, but also to prevent you from having to spend a lot of money replacing shoes more often.

3. Metatarsal Pads

While not as crucial as support and durability, Dr. Sutera calls metatarsal pads (which put an elevation behind the ball of the foot) a "nice-to-have" feature in shoes for people with flat feet.

"This cushions, redistributes and takes pressure off of the metatarsal joints of the forefoot," she says.

In general, people with flat feet tend to wear down their shoes more regularly. So regardless of the type of shoe you buy, Dr. Sutera says it's important to monitor them for signs of wear and replace shoes more regularly than someone with a more prominent arch.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podiatrist#Walking Shoes#Flat Feet#Dpm
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Apparel
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Processed Food Dietitians Want You to Eat More Often

You've probably heard a whole heap of warnings about processed foods and how they're harmful to your health and why you should ditch them from your diet. But if you follow this blanket advice and pass over all processed foods, you'd be doing your health a disservice. While some ultra-processed fare like chips and cured meats are innutritious, other less processed food varieties can be an amazing addition to your daily diet.
FITNESS
Sourcing Journal

5 Loose-Fitting Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

The new cycle of denim that kicked off in the heart of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Across the globe, women’s denim has loosened up in response to a myriad of societal changes: a year-long isolation that made relaxed fits more appealing, a global pandemic that prompted consumers to turn to vintage (and often looser) denim styles, and a body positivity movement celebrating clothes that fit bodies, as opposed to bodies that fit clothes. Despite this shift, skinny jeans remain a top-selling product. But for those looking to expand their horizons and introduce looser denim this year,...
APPAREL
LIVESTRONG.com

7 High-Protein Cereals Dietitians Love

About 56 percent of people start their day with cereal, per a September 2021 OnePoll report. Sure, breakfast cereals are convenient, but many are also mostly made up of added sugars. While that may give you energy, the buzz won't last. "When I'm looking for a cereal, I like to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy