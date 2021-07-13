Cancel
Golf

Del Negro wins ACC Golf Title

By Carter Eckl
Nevada Appeal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVinny Del Negro couldn’t hold back tears after winning the American Century Championship.Del Negro lost his father Wednesday, two days before the former NBA head coach took to the course to start the three round modified Stableford event.“I thought of him the whole time,” said Del Negro, “every fairway, every shot. What he would tell me: Toughen up. Hit the shot. You're either good enough or not. Just hit it and I stuck to my game plan."

