Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Irma May Serocki

Salina Journal
 13 days ago

Irma May Serocki, 80, died July 9, 2021. She was born in Elmo, MO on December 4, 1940, the daughter of Ernest and Arletta (Jones) Raines. She is the youngest of 12 siblings and is the last to have passed away. In her teenage years, she worked at the post office bringing mail from the train, watched over her nieces and nephews and worked at a restaurant. She graduated from high school in 1958 and moved to St. Joseph, MO. She was married in 1960 and lived to bear four boys. In 1964, they moved to Abilene, KS where she and her husband owned the Dairy Queen restaurants. In later years, she worked at Rainbow Discount Store, Russell's Restaurant, Tony's Pizza for over 18 years, and her last occupation as the friendly driver for Sunflower Taxi. She retired in 2014 and spent her time playing Bingo and playing with her beloved dogs.

www.salina.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Abilene, KS
Salina, KS
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#Restaurants#Mo#Dairy Queen#Rainbow Discount Store#Russell S Restaurant#July17#Vigil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy