Irma May Serocki, 80, died July 9, 2021. She was born in Elmo, MO on December 4, 1940, the daughter of Ernest and Arletta (Jones) Raines. She is the youngest of 12 siblings and is the last to have passed away. In her teenage years, she worked at the post office bringing mail from the train, watched over her nieces and nephews and worked at a restaurant. She graduated from high school in 1958 and moved to St. Joseph, MO. She was married in 1960 and lived to bear four boys. In 1964, they moved to Abilene, KS where she and her husband owned the Dairy Queen restaurants. In later years, she worked at Rainbow Discount Store, Russell's Restaurant, Tony's Pizza for over 18 years, and her last occupation as the friendly driver for Sunflower Taxi. She retired in 2014 and spent her time playing Bingo and playing with her beloved dogs.