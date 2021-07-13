Salina - Brian Pickering, 64, Salina, died Monday, July 12, 2021. Brian was born November 2, 1956 in Salina, the son of James and LaDonna Pickering. He was a dedicated employee at Advanced Auto Parts for 46 years, an active member of the Knights of Columbus council #601, and was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Charles Bradford and Alan Jay. Survivors include wife Cheryl; son Curtis and wife Andrea; daughter April Saskowski and husband Kyle; son Benjamin; sister Brenda and husband Dave; and seven grandchildren Bailey, Payten, Easton, Talan, Mara, Gavin, and Hensley, all of Salina; and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 19th, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Ryan's Mortuary with Rosary at 7:00. Memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus or in care of Cheryl Pickering for purpose to be determined later.