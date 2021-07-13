Cancel
YouTube ads shift to TV, Amazon's CTV business, and primetime ad rates for streaming

By Eric Haggstrom
eMarketer
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMarketer · YouTube Ads Shift to TV, Amazon's CTV Business, and Primetime Ad Rates for Streaming | Jul 12, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss what to make of YouTube ad impressions moving over to TV screens, our connected TV ad spending estimates, and how to make TV ads more actionable. We then talk about what's driving Amazon's ad business, whether NBCUniversal can get primetime TV ad rates for slots on Peacock, and what impact Nielsen's new Podcast Ad Effectiveness+ solution will have. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer senior forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence Eric Haggstrom.

www.emarketer.com

TV & Videosmorningbrew.com

Seeing the same streaming ads over and over? There’s a fix for that

Ever feel like you’re seeing the same commercial on streaming platforms over and over and over again?. No, you haven’t lost your mind. Repetitive ads, especially on streaming platforms, are a noticeable nuisance for anyone streaming shows on an app or connected TV. It’s a known issue and it’s bad for business, as viewers associate the ads with frustration.
RetaileMarketer

The Ad Platform: Competition heats up for SSPs

EMarketer · The Ad Platform: Competition Heats Up For SSPs | Jul 14, 2021. As advertisers have cut down on how many demand-side platforms (DSPs) they work with, publishers have increased the number of their supply-side platform (SSP) partners. Lauren T. Fisher, executive vice president of business intelligence at research firm Advertiser Perceptions, joins eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Nicole Perrin to discuss the company's latest wave of SSP research, why identity resolution is important, and what to expect now that cookie deprecation in Chrome has been delayed.
Businessmediapost.com

Samsung Ads Warns Of Linear TV Ad Imbalance

Samsung Ads’ big sales message offers tough words for linear TV marketers mulling a small shift of linear TV budgets to advertising video on demand (AVOD) services: It’s not enough. Research from the company suggests unless linear TV marketers shift a massive 40% of linear TV budgets to AVOD services,...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Amazon Begins Adding AirPlay and HomeKit Support to Fire TV Devices

Amazon is currently rolling out Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for 2020 Toshiba and Insignia 4K UHD Fire TVs. Support for the AirPlay and HomeKit protocols will eventually find its way to other Fire TV products, though Amazon’s press release does not mention Fire TV sticks or set-top boxes.
TV & Videoskamcity.com

Asda Supercharged Its TV Ads With The Power Of CRM

Spark Foundry won the ‘Media planning or buying’ category at The Drum Awards for Marketing 2021 with its work for Asda. Here, the team behind the winning entry reveal the secrets of this successful campaign. Read the full article on The Drum website.
Behind Viral VideosAdvanced Television

Study: TikTok ads more memorable than TV

Brands on TikTok see higher levels of receptiveness to brand messaging, calls-to-action and ad breakthrough, according to an independent study conducted by neuroanalytics and neuromarketing firm Neuro-Insight. Specifically, TikTok’s For You page encourages higher levels of relevancy and engagement with audiences, making brands more memorable on the platform. The TikTok...
Technologyslashdot.org

Nvidia Shield TV Owners Are Pissed About the Banner Ads in Android TV

The NVIDIA shield is not some subsidized Chromecast or SmartTV or FireTV. You pay $200-$300 for a good one of these devices. These are people who have deliberately paid a premium for unsubsidized hardware that doesn't need to be connected to a BigTech account for non-BigTech direct functions. And until now it never featured this kind of space-occupying advertising.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

CTV Study: Connected TV Not Reaching Ad Targets

A study of advertising campaigns on connected TV are not reaching consumers. The research coming from ANA and Innovid, a CTV ad-tech platform, and shows the average campaign reached just 13% of the available U.S. CTV homes. Authors recommend that upwards of 100 million impression should be used to reach 40% of the U.S. CTV homes.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Norman Lear’s TV Catalog to Stream on Amazon Prime and IMDb TV — a Major Investment in Classic TV

With the rise of various streaming platforms it’s near impossible to find what you want all on one platform. That search becomes intensified if you’re seeking older series, many of which often aren’t streaming at all. Amazon Prime Video, and their free television arm IMDbTV, are set to make that a bit easier by offering the catalog of television revolutionary, Norman Lear.
Behind Viral VideosSearchengine Journal

YouTube Begins Adding Chapters to Videos Automatically

YouTube is now automatically adding chapters to videos by default — a new feature that can be turned on or off from the settings panel. Automatic video chapters were first launched as an experiment late last year, and YouTube is now rolling it out to all eligible videos. Instead of...
Internetmartechseries.com

Jivox Unveils Dynamic Canvas Studio Upgrade to Scale Video Ads for CTV Personalization

Significant enhancement to omni-channel personalized DCO platform for self-service customers makes it easy to extend 1:1 video ads to all video channels, including Connected TV. Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced the launch of its enhanced Dynamic Canvas Studio (DCS) with expanded video master personalization capabilities that...
ElectronicsThe Verge

Amazon will let devs compete for your Echo Show’s screen and everything else Alexa just added

Amazon’s Alexa devices are ambient computers, not the kind you use all day. When you do ask your Echo a question or glance at your Echo Show’s diminutive screen, the voice assistant only has a brief chance to impress. Today, Amazon is announcing it’s going to give more of those opportunities to third-party developers — including brand-new widgets and featured skill cards that might take up a chunk of your smart speaker’s precious real estate.
RetailThe Drum

Channel (s)hopping: exploring the potential for shoppable TV ads

With numerous top UK broadcasters making inroads on shoppable ads, Andrew Sandoval, vice-president of biddable media at Croud, explores just how feasible the media channel is for shoppers. You’ve seen the show, now buy the T-shirt. That used to be the way of things. Now, with shoppable ads, you can...
BusinessVariety

Amazon’s IMDb TV Set to Be the Free Streaming Service to Beat

Of the three streaming platforms that Amazon operates — Prime Video, IMDb TV and Twitch — IMDb TV is the least covered and least understood. Amazon’s streaming strategy, like others in the space such as ViacomCBS’ PlutoTV and NBCU’s Peacock, has been to have separate free and paid tiers. Where the strategy differs is how IMDb TV doesn’t just take television reruns but is creating and making available high-quality content.

