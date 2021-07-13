A Catskills Author Finds Connections Amid Dropped Calls

Writer and poet Nina Flanagan reminisces over her move to her Hudson Valley home from NYC — and all cell phone struggles that came with it. There are some things I’ve done in the country out of necessity, and in some cases, out of desperation. Don’t worry — neither creature nor human was harmed in the process. I’m sure some city folks reading this will scoff and say, “Oh, I’d never do that!” I’d agree 20 years ago — because that was me. I was a die-hard New Yorker. Nevertheless, after I watched the Twin Towers fall, my world quickly shifted. Our building sold and I was packing a U-Haul truck bound for Woodstock.