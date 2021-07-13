​Duluth: Ships, Sips and Strolls Along Lake Superior

I’m not normally someone who waits for ships to come in. But after just a few hours in Duluth, I’m a believer. The giant freighters laden with iron ore, limestone and coal approach the Twin Ports of Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin (the largest freshwater port on the planet) with a whale’s hulking grace. The arrival and departure of the Great Lakes ships (“lakers”) and the ocean faring vessels (“salties”) are part of the rhythm of this waterfront city.