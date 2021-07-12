Bank Of International Settlements Chief Talks “Absolute Control”

How do you know when someone has too much money? How about when they pony up $16k for Tarzan’s 1932 loin cloth? (“Gosh, if that loin cloth could talk…”) LendingClub is going to have less money to the tune of $18 million due to charging customers hidden fees despite its marketing material saying, “No Hidden Fees.” In his latest Musings, attorney Brian Levy points out that in LendingClub Agrees to Pay $18 Million to Settle FTC Charges, LendingClub’s own compliance people even told them it was a problem to do that. Always listen to compliance! And this West Palm Beach Man is going to come out on the losing end of this Florida mortgage fraud case. How about some good news? We rode out a recession last year. The National Bureau of Economic Research, which is in charge of discerning the beginnings and ends of U.S. business cycles, tells us that the recession that began in February 2020 ended in April 2020 after two months. That’s the shortest on record after the 1980 recession which lasted six months. Though short, it was very bad: there were 22 million jobs cut, unemployment hit 14.8 percent, gross domestic product (GDP) fell over 10 percent, and the effects have been long-lasting with seven million fewer jobs in the economy compared to before the pandemic. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Candor Technology.)