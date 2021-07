We may not want it to be here but unfortunately, it is — tonight marks the Good Witch finale airing on the Hallmark Channel. We wish there was a way to get a few more episodes, or at least some sort of movie to extend things further. Yet, it’s hard not to feel grateful that we’ve experienced so many iterations of this world for the past thirteen years — so many people have come and gone, but there are a couple of things that remain. First and foremost you have the central message; then, you also have Catherine Bell. She played Cassie with passion, fun, and humor for so many years.