Doctors can help improve mental well-being while navigating the postpandemic world. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health with 42% of Americans reporting depression or anxiety symptoms in December 2020, compared with just 11% the previous year.1 Physicians and other health care workers may be at higher risk for psychological distress as they not only cope with their own feelings but also respond to the emotional needs of their patients. Results from a survey of health care workers showed that 93% reported stress, 86% had anxiety, 76% reported exhaustion and burnout, and 75% felt overwhelmed. Caregivers also reported significant problems with insomnia, appetite changes, and physical symptoms like headaches and stomach pains.2.