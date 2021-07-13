Cancel
Alcohol Linked to 740,000 Cancer Cases Worldwide in 2020

 14 days ago

Let’s not toast to this: Alcohol was linked with 740,000 new cancer cases globally in 2020, representing 4% of all newly diagnosed cases that year, researchers say. “Trends suggest that although there is a decrease in alcohol consumption per person in many European countries, alcohol use is on the rise in Asian countries such as China and India, and in sub-Saharan Africa,” said study co-author Harriet Rumgay, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in France.

Comments / 0

