McLaren makes some of the world's best supercars, but aside from the iconic F1, it doesn't really have any classics yet. However, one of the brand's cars that is likely to be looked back on as a particularly special model is the McLaren 720S. It's so good that Ferrari had to rush the F8 Tributo so that the 488 GTB wouldn't be embarrassed by the British supercar, so we expect the 720S to be worth a lot in the future. Especially one with some sort of provenance, something McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt's example surely qualifies for.