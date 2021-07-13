Penn State to address community health needs through $2.2M research fellowship
HERSHEY, Pa. — The federal Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded Penn State College of Medicine $2.2 million over the next five years to establish a primary care research fellowship, which will train investigators to address a range of physical and mental health challenges – including the opioid and mental health crises – that affect communities in central Pennsylvania and beyond.news.psu.edu
Comments / 0