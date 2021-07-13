Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Alcohol Linked to 740,000 Cancer Cases Worldwide in 2020

ksfo.com
 14 days ago

Let’s not toast to this: Alcohol was linked with 740,000 new cancer cases globally in 2020, representing 4% of all newly diagnosed cases that year, researchers say. “Trends suggest that although there is a decrease in alcohol consumption per person in many European countries, alcohol use is on the rise in Asian countries such as China and India, and in sub-Saharan Africa,” said study co-author Harriet Rumgay, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in France.

www.ksfo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Alcohol#Cancer Cases Worldwide#European#Asian#Journal News
Related
CancerKIMT

Drinking alcohol may be related to cancer, study finds, but there are many unknowns

Over 4% of all new cancer cases in 2020 were attributable to alcohol consumption, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal The Lancet Oncology. The researchers analyzed available data on population-level alcohol use in 2010 and on cancer cases in 2020. They assumed a 10-year period between alcohol consumption and the appearance of cancer, since the types of cancer included in the study -- lip and oral cavity cancer, laryngeal cancer and breast cancer (among females) -- have lengthy development periods and previous evidence of a causal relationship with alcohol consumption.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

These 7 Cancers Are Caused by Alcohol Use, New Study Says

If you've relaxed your self-discipline lately, this might give you a reason to reel things in: A new study just published this week points to alcohol use as a major risk factor for seven serious types of cancer, with statistics affecting men and women that will probably make you think.
DrinksInverse

Alcohol especially increases the risk of cancer for one group, study reveals

The nectar of the gods has a problem. While evidence suggests a moderate amount of alcohol, typically red wine, may conjure some health benefits, a growing body of research points to the complex, negative ways alcohol interacts with the body. Alcohol is responsible for 1 in 20 deaths globally — in a new study, scientists claim this number might be even higher.
Drinksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Moderate alcohol consumption could have caused 100,000 cancers in 2020

A study published in The Lancet magazine notes that the moderate alcohol consumption it could have caused 100,000 cancers in 2020, and this represents 4% of tumors last year. In a statement the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) points out these data that lead to great concern. For...
Cancernews4sanantonio.com

Study says alcohol consumption led to 741k new global cancer cases

In 2020, there were an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases worldwide, and a new study shows increased alcohol consumption last year can be tied to nearly 750,000 of those cases. It’s no secret that alcohol consumption has increased throughout the pandemic. A recent survey from the American Addiction Centers...
CancerTelegraph

Alcohol causing almost 25pc more cancer cases than thought

Alcohol consumption is likely to have caused 16,800 people in the UK to develop cancer last year, a study published in the Lancet has found. Almost two thirds (10,600) of cases were in men, with 6,300 in women. This accounts for 4.1 per cent of all cancer diagnoses in the UK last year – previous estimates had put the figure at 3.3 per cent, around 25 per cent less.
CancerPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New research finds alcohol linked to higher risk of several cancers

You don’t have to be a heavy drinker to be at increased risk for cancer, according to a new study. The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has found that even light to moderate drinking was linked to a considerably higher risk of several types of cancer. They include breast, colon and oral cancers. Those who consumed up to two alcoholic drinks a day represented 1 in 7 cases of all new cancers in 2020.
CancerEurekAlert

New research identifies cancer types with little survival improvements in adolescents and young adul

Survival rates for adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer have varied considerably depending on cancer type. A new study indicates that survival for multiple cancer types in such patients has improved in recent years, but some patients diagnosed with common cancer types still show limited survival improvements. The results are published by Wiley early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
CancerWebMD

Antibiotic Link to Rise in Early Onset Colon Cancer?

July 12, 2021 -- Exposure to antibiotics appears to be associated with the development of colon cancer, particularly in younger people, and could be contributing to the increase in early onset colorectal cancer (CRC) that is being documented, say UK researchers. The team conducted study using data from primary care...
technologynetworks.com

Researchers Find Common Denominator Linking All Cancers

All cancers fall into just two categories, according to new research from scientists at Sinai Health, in findings that could provide a new strategy for treating the most aggressive and untreatable forms of the disease. In new research out this month in Cancer Cell, scientists at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute...
Cancereasyhealthoptions.com

Why red meat causes carcinogenic compounds in the colon

Even though screenings for colon cancer have improved and become far more common in the past decades, colorectal cancer is still the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Yet, the risk of ending up with this type of cancer often comes down to lifestyle factors.
Cancergastroenterologyadvisor.com

Reductions in Colorectal Cancer Risk With Colonoscopy and Fecal Immunochemical Testing

The association of reduced colorectal cancer risk with colonoscopy or fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) was stronger for distal colorectal cancer vs proximal. As FIT assessment frequency increased, the association with colorectal cancer prevention also increased in strength. The results of this study were published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology. This...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy