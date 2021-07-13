From Waste to Resources: Residents can help keep waste haulers safe
In Franklin County, we often talk about what we collectively can do to effectively manage our waste stream to create a healthier, more sustainable community for all. But just as important as the residents who take steps to properly recycle, compost or reduce their overall carbon footprint are the valued men and women who collect and haul away our waste and recycling and who go to great lengths to ensure the safe and efficient management of our community’s waste-stream materials.www.dispatch.com
