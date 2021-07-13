Taco Break Head to Head

The slip dress is unquestionably one of the most iconic ’90s style staples, but we can't forget about its versatile, slinky cousin, the slip skirt. With a fluid, chic feel, slip skirts instantly equate to a polished look, whether you’re styling one for work, weekends, or a special occasion. The appeal is simple: With a body-skimming fit that’s not overly clingy, slip skirts gracefully float with every step and flaunt extreme versatility. The same gleaming style can go from a cocktail event to weekend errands in seconds flat with the swap of a few pieces. Even better, they’re timeless, which means they’re a sound investment.