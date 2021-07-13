Richard Herrick
Wellington - Richard LeRoy Herrick, 77, of Wellington, was born on July 17, 1943 and passed away on December 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Rolland and Emma (nee Lander) Herrick; husband of Barbara (nee Bryan). Family and friends are invited for a celebration of life held in his honor on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Sullivan First Congregational Church, 503 US 224 Sullivan, OH 44880. Burial has taken place at Sullivan Southview Cemetery. Norton-Eastman Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.www.times-gazette.com
