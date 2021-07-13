Cancel
Roseville, CA

Proposals sought for purchase and development of downtown site

roseville.ca.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Roseville is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of 1.39 acres of City-owned property at 401 Oak Street. Centrally located in Roseville’s downtown, the site is situated with the Vernon Street Town Square and Civic Center to the north, Downtown Library to the south, Royer Park and a 6-mile paved bike and pedestrian trail along Dry Creek to the east. Two large parking garages a short walk from the property. Douglas Boulevard is easily accessible to the south and the location is also less than a mile from Interstate 80 and close to public transportation.

