Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CCM Prepares Toolkit to Help Local Leaders With Questions About American Rescue Plan Funding

By Julie Martin Banks
ctnewsjunkie.com
 14 days ago

Public and private sector experts have collaborated to produce a toolkit to assist local governments in figuring out how to best use federal funds they are receiving through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), according to the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. CCM’s ARP Advisory Service Committee has been working on the...

directory.ctnewsjunkie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccm#Toolkit#The American Rescue Plan#Ccm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Economywfirnews.com

Northam offers proposals for spending American Rescue Plan funds

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that his first budget proposal for American Rescue Plan funding invests $353 million to boost recovery among Virginia’s small businesses and industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the Governor and General Assembly leaders released a joint statement outlining shared priorities for the $4.3 billion in federal funds available to the Commonwealth from the American Rescue Plan.
Virginia Beach, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Proposes $353 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Accelerate Small Business Recovery

~ Includes investments for Rebuild VA, community revitalization, tourism and hospitality industries ~. VIRGINIA BEACH—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that his first budget proposal for American Rescue Plan funding invests $353 million to boost recovery among Virginia’s small businesses and industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the Governor and General Assembly leaders released a joint statement outlining shared priorities for the $4.3 billion in federal funds available to the Commonwealth from the American Rescue Plan. The Governor was joined by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, and Delegates Kelly Convirs-Fowler, Nancy Guy, and Alex Askew for an event at Neptune’s Park on the Virginia Beach oceanfront to discuss his proposed $250 million investment in the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, $50 million for Virginia Tourism Corporation initiatives, and $53 million for other small business including the Industrial Revitalization Fund and Virginia Main Street program.
Conyers, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers working out details for spending American Rescue Plan funds

CONYERS — City officials intend to use a portion of the $6 million the city will receive in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to aid residents and small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council met with city department heads Wednesday to review details about the...
Cleveland, OHtri-c.edu

Tri-C Receives Funding from American Rescue Plan

More than half will provide direct aid to students impacted by pandemic. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) has announced it has received $41,645,625 in stimulus money from the higher education fund of the American Rescue Plan Act. The money is part of an estimated $1.1 billion in funding earmarked for Ohio...
IndustryWOWK

Coal communities urged to apply for funding from American Rescue Plan

Coal communities urged to apply for funding from American Rescue Plan. Coal communities urged to apply for funding from American Rescue Plan. Lots of employment incentives being offered in West Virginia. Two corrections officers charged with felonies, misdemeanors in Portsmouth. 4-H and FFA members back in action at local fair.
PoliticsBeaver County Times

Commissioners waiting for guidance on American Rescue Plan funding

BEAVER — Commissioners are awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on how to spend the county’s American Rescue Plan funding. Commissioners Daniel Camp III and Jack Manning made that announcement during their most recent work session meeting. The county recently received $46 million in funding and will...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

FACT SHEET: How can American Rescue Plan funds be spent?

Jul. 15—A fact sheet provided for those attending a meeting Tuesday to discuss how the City of Gadsden should spend roughly $24 million in American Rescue Plan funds said Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments with a "substantial infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger, more equitable economy as the country recovers."
Wilton, MESun-Journal

Wilton discusses use of American Rescue Plan funding

WILTON — The Wilton Select Board discussed potential ways to spend funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) during their Tuesday, July 13, meeting. Town Manager Rhonda Irish presented an idea to “collaborate” with Franklin County to spend the funds in a way that benefits Wilton residents. “My thoughts...
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

City leaders look at how to spend $80M from American Rescue Plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are starting to make recommendations on how more than $80 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan will be spent here in Augusta. Here are a handful of the recommendations made Wednesday by City Administrator Odie Donald:. $4 million to tackle affordable housing...
Illinois Statevermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois Cities Want American Rescue Plan Funds

Some Illinois municipal leaders are calling on the state and federal governments to take immediate action to distribute funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money is earmarked to help local governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Development Block Grant municipalities (of which Danville is one) can apply...
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Mayor Unveils Plan For American Rescue Act Funding

JAMESTOWN – At this week’s city council meeting, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist unveiled his distribution plan for the $28 million the municipality received part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Of that amount, $14 million was acquired back in May and is in the hands of the city; with the...
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

Connecticut Conference of Municipalities American Rescue Plan Toolkit

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities CCM ARP Advisory Service Committee was convened to provide municipal CEOs with an ongoing panel of public and private sector experts designed to best help administer funding from the American Rescue Plan. Along with developing best practice and resources for members, they will work on a case-by-case basis with CCM member municipalities to analyze and recommend the use of ARP funds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy