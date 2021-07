MEREDITH, N.H. (CBS) – A woman on a paddleboard was injured Monday on Lake Winnipesaukee when she was hit by a boat operator trying to reach the dock. It happened around 2 p.m. off Church Landing in Meredith. A paddleboarder is pulled to safety after being hit by a pontoon board in New Hampshire. (Image credit: Corner House Restaurant & Bar in Sandwich NH ) A 51-year-old Franklin woman was attempting to dock a pontoon boat. While doing so, she hit a 51-year-old New York woman who was on a paddleboard. Passengers on the pontoon boat helped the paddleboarder out of the water and to shore. She was taken to Concord Hospital in Laconia for evaluation. New Hampshire State Police said impairment does not appear to have been a factor.